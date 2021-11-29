https://br.sputniknews.com/20211127/apos-ameacar-terra-em-2018-asteroide-regressa-para-vinganca-relata-nasa-20322695.html

After threatening Earth in 2018, asteroid returns to ‘revenge’, reports NASA

On December 27, asteroid 2018 AH, 84 to 190 meters in diameter, will pass close to our planet. He is the biggest to potentially threaten the Earth since… 27.11.2021, Sputnik Brasil

A large asteroid, with greater power than a nuclear bomb, will approach Earth in late December, indicates the NASA asteroid tracking portal. Researchers from the US space agency estimate the celestial body to be between 84 and 190 meters in diameter, something that makes it potentially as powerful as the asteroid that crashed near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Siberia in 1908 and resulted in an explosion equivalent to the release of 12 tons of TNT. , belonging to the Apollo category, which includes the most dangerous asteroids. Apollo asteroids have orbits that intersect Earth’s orbit, endangering our planet. However, the agency says it is unlikely to collide with us. However, if 2018 AH changes its trajectory, the impact would have dire consequences. For example, the 17-meter-diameter meteor that exploded in the 2013 sky over Chelyabinsk, Russia, damaged more than 7,000 buildings and resulted in $33 million (BRL 185.12 million) of damage. AH passed 296,758 km from Earth, less than the distance between our planet and the Moon, but unnoticed at the time due to its obscurity. 2018 AH will be the largest asteroid known to pass so close to our planet since 2002 JE9 in 1971. The next celestial body to pass that close will be 2001 WN5, nearly a kilometer in diameter, which will fly near Earth at 2028.

