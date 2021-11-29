After winning the previous ones, Joo Doria talks about a union with Sergio Moro – Politica

Governor of SP, Joo Doria, won the previous tucanas (photo: SERGIO LIMA/PSDB) One day after winning the previous tucanas, the governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB), stated that he is not ruling out an alliance with former judge Sergio Moro, who is also a pre-candidate for the presidency. The statement was given during an interview with the CNN Brazil.

Doria had already signaled a willingness to unite the so-called “third way” to try to combat the polarization focused on Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the conversation, Doria also praised the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS). Both are also likely pre-candidates for the position of head of the federal executive.

“It’s possible. I have good relations with Sergio Moro and I respect him, there would be no reason not to maintain relations with someone who helped Brazil, with someone who contributed to Lava Jato, as well as Simone Tebet, a brilliant senator, and senator Rodrigo Pacheco, with good posture and balance”, he said.

According to the governor, he has already talked to some pre-candidates after the results of the previous ones, to draw together a plan to strengthen the “third way”. For Doria, electoral polls should not be the main factor in deciding the candidate for Palcio do Planalto.

In the latest polls, Doria appears behind Lula, Bolsonaro, Moro and Ciro Gomes (PDT).

PSDB

The previous tucanas left the party’s division exposed. One of the biggest difficulties for Doria is the joining of the legend that, at the moment, shows different internal ideologies.

Earlier, when talking about the victory against the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgilio, Doria stated that no one was defeated. The governor of SP obtained 53.99% of the votes and surpassed Eduardo Leite, who got 44.66%. Arthur Virglio Neto had 1.35%.

“PSDB presented 3 excellent names to rescue Brazil. Congratulations Eduardo Leite and Arthur Virglio. Congratulations president Bruno Arajo. Let’s go together!”, said Doria on social media.

On Saturday, after the victory, the governor of SP made a strong speech, full of criticism, to Jair Bolsonaro (no party). He called the federal executive branch a “genocidal” because of the stance taken by the President of the Republic in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We brought the vaccine to Brazilians. Vaccine neglected by the federal government. This genocidal government is responsible, yes, for a portion of these 613,000 Brazilians who lost their lives,” he said, in Brasilia (DF), where tucana leaders met in a convention center to announce the result of the internal election.

Doria’s speech about immunization made indirect mention of CoronaVac, linked to the Butantan Institute, in So Paulo.

Defeat

“Joo, our PSDB, our party, entrusted you with the leadership of this project. I wish you all the luck and strength so that we can give better days to Brazilians,” he said. “It’s not what we’re doing, but how we’re doing it. The possibility of doing politics without having to go over anyone. We had about 45% of the votes and I want to thank everyone who added, we are a group, a project and a leader for the future . Above a personal project, it is above anything else, we have our Brazil and we have a commitment to Brazil,” stated Leite.

The governor of RS also talked about his sexuality. “I am the first governor who speaks openly about being gay and this shows the diversity that everyone has the capacity to occupy any position. Diversity makes us stronger, richer and with a brighter future,” he pointed out.