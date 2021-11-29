Agencies ‘arm’ reappointment, which the law prohibits

Directors of regulatory agencies such as Andre Pepitone, from Aneel (electricity), articulated the amendment to the Law on Agencies (13,848), which prohibits reappointment, using a smart move to circumvent the impediment. Like? Approving a new Law on Agencies, which allows them to be renewed for a new term, which would now be 5 years. Thus, they would be named “according to the law in force”, that is, the new law. In their imagination, this would mischaracterize the reappointment.

Appointed under another law, the revoked one, the smart-ass would qualify for a new appointment under a new law, with an expanded mandate.

Executives from the 11 regulatory agencies are interested in the move, and even former executives, such as Dirceu Amorelli (ANP), eager to retake the position.

Pepitone is worried about the end of his term, in August 2022, and fantasizes about changing the law to continue in office.

In Congress, the reaction is one of astonishment, but there are lawmakers willing to embark on the casuistry change of the Law on Agencies.



Covid vaccination is more successful than flu

Brazil reached an impressive 132 million people fully vaccinated by the Ministry of Health. The result is already better than most of the flu vaccinations carried out in the last decade, which start with a goal of 90%, but rarely reach it. With the average of doses applied still above 1 million per day, it is possible to reach 90% of the target audience immunized against covid before the end of the year.

The flu campaign begins with application only to the target audience, but in the end, there are more doses and vaccination is released for others.

There is no doubt that Brazil embraced the campaign against covid and there is no sign of a decrease in commitment, as in the US and Europe.

Vaccinebrasil.org data show that in September Brazil had 57.5% of the target audience vaccinated. At the end of October, it was already over 73%.

power without shame jet confession Joaquim Felizardo was an old militant and was soon arrested in the 1964 coup. He was waiting for his turn to be interrogated in the Dops corridor, alongside another suspected communist, a gay lawyer, when the police chief shouted: “Bring the pederast and the commune!” Progressive, but not at all politically correct, Felizardo leapt forward to confess quickly: “Doctor, I’m the communist, huh?”

The Senate Economic Affairs Committee’s agenda on Tuesday (30) is senator Rogério Carvalho’s (PT-SE) project to create a fund to “control the volatility of fuel prices”.

If the PEC is not approved, the expenditure on court orders will be R$ 89.1 billion in 2022. It is equivalent to an increase of 78.7% compared to the total paid last year (R$ 49.9 billion) and almost 1% of the Brazilian GDP.

Indicators of loss of confidence in the economy are the beloved children of apocalypse activists, “market analysts” who ignore or relativize what is positive, and overestimate everything that is negative.

Agricultural machinery trade broke a record in 2021, with an impressive 40% growth in Brazil, according to Abimaq, an NGO dedicated to technological research and development in the industry.

By asking Anvisa to include BioManguinhos as an API producer for vaccines against covid-19, Fiocruz should, by the end of the year, have the capacity to deliver the first vaccines 100% made in Brazil.

Rapporteur for the proposal that limits the value of the rapporteur emendas amendments, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) has already warned that he will “comply to the letter” with the STF decision. He was the Health Minister of the Dilma government, of sad memory.

The flag of Portugal turns 111 years old this Wednesday (1st). Adopted in 1910, the red-green pennant is a symbol of the Republic created that year, after more than 800 years of use of the monarchy’s white and blue.

President of the Argentine conglomerate Techint, Paolo Rocca defended the role of the private sector during Alacero, a meeting of the Latin American steel industry. “If we don’t change (the growing role of the state in the region) the countries of Latin America will be ungovernable.”

When news from Africa drops the price of oil in the world, it is globalization. And then, when gasoline doesn’t drop in Brazil, what is it?

