Alberto Valentim complains about VAR’s performance in Athletico’s loss to Corinthians: “I don’t understand” | athletico-pr

I don’t understand, after calmly reviewing the move, why the referee is not called. Why is the VAR not playing the role of the VAR? There are rules to be put into practice. The VAR exists to review a dubious bid. And it was clear there, as a rule, that it was not a penalty. — Alberto Valentim, at a press conference

The coach of Athletico agreed with the evaluation of Central do Apito. Commentator Salvio Spinola analyzed the move on the Globo broadcast and stated that there was no penalty.

– Marcinho has his arm supported, the ball hits his back, passes close to his arm and they give a penalty. It’s no excuse, but the VAR came to minimize mistakes that happen, which referees are liable to commit.

Despite the bid having defined the score of the match, Alberto Valentim does not blame Athletico’s defeat on the referee’s performance.

The coach admitted that Hurricane made some mistakes and they were responsible for the defeat against Corinthians in Itaquera.

– We won’t get any alibi, no excuses. We made some mistakes that we have to be very careful about. Important to remember this for our walk at the end of the season – said Alberto.

Athletico will finally have a few days of rest before their next appointment in the Brazilian Championship. Hurricane faces Cuiabá on Friday, at Arena da Baixada, in Alberto Valentim’s reunion with his former club.

– It’s almost a full week for us to recover the players well, physically and mentally, and prepare for another decision at the Brazilian Nationals. It will be a very important game for us to add and approach numbers that will leave us calm in the table – analyzes Alberto Valentim.

With 42 points and in 14th position, the athletic it is just two points above the Brasileirão relegation zone. The next two clashes are in the Arena da Baixada.

