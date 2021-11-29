Alfa Romeo reveals increased interest from sponsors after Zhou’s announcement

With Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo closed the grid for the 2022 F1 season (Photo: UNI-Virtuosi)

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur opened up on the team’s most recent months, which has been in the spotlight over a possible takeover of Andretti and the arrival of Chinese Guanyu Zhou as a starter for the 2022 season. from the Italian brand was the last team to make official a pair of drivers for the next season. Previously, the squadron announced the arrival of Finnish veteran Valtteri Bottas.

In an interview with the German website Motorsport Magazin, Vasseur talked about how the meetings with Andretti, in a deal that ended in collapse. Frederic revealed how the failed deal ended up postponing Zhou’s confirmation in place of Antonio Giovinazzi in 2022.

“It’s no secret that the company was in conversations with investors, and that wouldn’t change things, but it could create a new scenario and we postponed the decision. But after discussions with the potential investor were closed, we continued. We wouldn’t have delayed until the last F2 event. We were in Spa, Sóchi and Monza, later we had conversations with the investor and the result is that we postponed everything by a week”, commented the agent.

Guanyu Zhou will be an Alfa Romeo driver in 2022 (Photo: Alpine)

The exchange of Antonio Giovinazzi for Guanyu Zhou was met with criticism from fans, who understand that the main motivation for the replacement was financial. Vasseur spoke about how the arrival of the first Chinese driver in the category opened up a range of investment opportunities for the team.

“I think it is a great opportunity for the company. In recent weeks, more sponsors have come to us than in the last 25 years. For the company, for all sponsorships (including current ones), it is a great opportunity and we are going in this direction. I think there is a lot of confusion about where the budget will come from, but I think it is a great opportunity for us, for the company, for other teams and for F1 in general. It might work for me if Zhou performs on the floor, it’s always about balance. See what he’s doing in F2 now. I’m convinced you can do the same in F1”, he added.

