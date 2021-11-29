Aline Mineiro forgives Dayane Mello and resumes romance

Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro surprised Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13. After a lunch with all the workers last Saturday afternoon (27/11), Dayane called the comedian and lay on Aline’s shoulder. The two people started an affair at the beginning of the reality show, but they were far apart.

Upon seeing the scene, Rico asked: “Oxe! Did they come back?” he said. Dayane promptly answered yes and heard a new question from the pawn, a little bolder. “Are you going to use your fingers again?” he asked, referring to sex.

Actress Aline Mineiro joined the conversation and replied: “We’ve never used our fingers yet. Not here, but outside…”, leaving the future in the air. Dayane Mello, model, insisted on adding: “No tongue, no finger”.

Romance

At the beginning of A Fazenda 1, Aline and Dayane exchanged caresses and kisses at parties. The relationship evolved to other moments within the confinement, but the model’s rudeness caused the actress to walk away, alleging a toxic relationship. It is worth remembering that Aline Mineiro has an open relationship with the comedian Léo Lins.

