Anahí unfollows RBD’s account, and presenters reveal reason for disagreement

Wow… our rebellious hearts are already tight! It seems that the possibility of a nostalgic RBD tour is getting further away because of internal conflicts. The main disagreement would be between Anahí and Christopher Uckermann, involving different mentalities about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The information came from presenters Martha Figueroa and José ‘Pepillo’ Origel, from the program “Con Permisso”. According to them, Anahí wants all the band members to be vaccinated with the necessary doses against the coronavirus, while Christopher would not be willing to take the immunizing agent. The singer – known for denial statements – still wouldn’t agree that tour officials are required to get vaccinated either.

This Sunday (28), fans noticed that the Mexican artist stopped following the band’s official Instagram account. The presenters also revealed that this would not be the only problem preventing the tour from taking place. The team would have managed to convince Dulce María to participate in the concert – since she was not present at the group’s live in December 2020, due to her pregnancy -, but the star would be making a demand: make all the trips on the tour via land. According to the program, the singer would not like to take planes.

STAYED WITH GOD! Anahí unfollowed RBD’s official Instagram profile. pic.twitter.com/acFjUxwWQ3 — Anahi Brasil (@AnahiBrasil) November 28, 2021

The group members themselves would be the ones who would organize and resolve these more delicate issues, rather than electing a single representative to handle everything. These obstacles, however, could lead to the total cancellation of the project, which would also include Christian Chávez and Maite Perroni.

Continues after Advertising

Recall Christopher’s controversies about the pandemic

In August of this year, Christopher’s name was among the most talked about subjects on social networks in Brazil, after the artist complained about a publication made by the Municipality of Sobral, in Ceará, using an image from RBD. The sharing encouraged young people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, something that seems to have bothered the musician a lot.

In order to open a closer dialogue with young people, the city hall profile used a very famous image of the Mexican group, from the time when the soap opera “Rebelde” was still on air. The idea was to play with one of the band’s most iconic phrases, “Y Soy Rebelde”, and encourage people between 22 and 23 years old to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on the scheduled dates. However, the publication came to Uckermann’s knowledge, and he did not like what he saw… “Stop using the ‘Rebel’ theme to promote the vaccine. We have nothing to do with it!”, fired the singer in the comments, in Portuguese and Spanish. His former groupmates, however, soon came out in defense of immunization.

The period of the coronavirus pandemic showed a side of Christopher Uckermann that, until then, few had known. An open denialist, the Mexican was the protagonist in wrong speeches about the disease, along with conspiracy theories that have never been scientifically proven or in any other way. In May of last year, in one of the most chaotic moments of the disease in the world, the artist claimed that there was a “mafia” behind the virus, involving the health sector and the media to embezzle money.

“There are people related to the topic both in Mexico and in other countries around the world. It is important to question what is happening. There are hospitals that are receiving large amounts of money for deciding that we have COVID. If they question, ask for proof, see all the possibilities before making a decision. Because there’s a mafia behind it”, he stated. That same month, Christopher went on to perform lives alongside other avowedly denial figures, including the North American Krystal Tini, responsible for saying that “the protective mask was the symbol of silence”.

Continues after Advertising

At the end of 2020, Uckermann teamed up for the first time in 11 years with Anahí, Christian Chávez and Maite Perroni, and they broadcast together the live “Ser o Opinion”, a tribute to the great successes of RBD. Even during rehearsals, fans didn’t fail to notice that, while everyone was trying to protect themselves as much as possible with masks and face shields, Christopher was the only one who didn’t use anything. And even with all the precautions, it is worth remembering that Anahí and her husband, Manuel Velasco Coello, were infected by Covid-19 backstage at the online show.