Analysis: Fluminense starts well, but controversial penalty and pressure from Atlético-MG decree a turning point | Rio de Janeiro

A defeat by Fluminense against Atlético-MG at Mineirão was an understandable and even imaginable result. After all, Galo, virtual Brazilian champion, came from 22 games unbeaten at home, with nine straight victories, and Tricolor had lost the last four matches as a visitor.

But the team led by coach Marcão managed to face Cuca’s team and was better in some moments of the match. And in a duel marked by a penalty – at least contestable (Apito Central disagreed with the appointment) – in favor of Atlético, Flu ended up not resisting and taking the turn. And left Belo Horizonte with a bitter taste and revolt with arbitration.

Marcão started the match with André and Wellington, the first two defensive midfielders, as starters. The veteran played in the role, while the boy acted earlier. The intention was to reinforce the combat. It worked in marking – they were both tackling leaders for the team. But with the Flu’s possession, André showed strangeness when playing with his back to the attack – he feels more comfortable facing forward, with the ball coming out.

Fluminense surprised Galo with a high mark at the beginning and was better in the first 20 minutes. He opened the scoring at 13 with a header by Manoel in a cross as far as Marlon and almost reached the second in a shot from outside Fred’s area that forced Everson to make a good defense.

But little by little, Galo was taking the reins of the match, while Tricolor tried to take the advantage for the break. At 32 minutes, however, everything changed. After a dispute between Marlon and Diego Costa at the top, the VAR, commanded by José Cláudio Rocha Filho, saw a supposed hand from the left-back, called referee Marielson Alves Silva, who, upon analyzing the images, scored the penalty converted by Hulk. Apito Central disagreed with the marking, saw a touch at shoulder height. In addition, Marlon had his back turned and even opened his arms when being moved at the top.

Atlético ended the 1st half pressing and took danger with Keno and Jair. And it went better in the second stage. And superiority turned into a goal. Not in a crafted play, but in a champion’s fluke. Hulk took a strong free kick, the ball deflected on Wellington and betrayed goalkeeper Marcos Felipe. The Flu tried to react. Marcao exchanged parts, gave up the three steering wheels. Tricolor even had more of the ball in the final half of the 2nd half, but couldn’t create concrete chances.

Holding a packed Galo in the crowded Mineirão was difficult, but it is undeniable that the equalizer scored in the controversial penalty made Fluminense’s mission more complicated. The feeling is that at least a draw seemed within reach. The fact that the players revised the move at half-time may have had a psychological impact. They were angrier in the second stage and broke out at the end of the match.

The defeat also hampered Fluminense’s plans in the fight for a direct berth to the Libertadores group stage. The Tricolor remains outside the G-6. The difference for Fortaleza is one point and for Bragantino, two. However, there is a game more than both. It remains to try to win the two games that are left, against Bahia, next Sunday, away from home, and against Chapecoense, on the 9th, at Maracanã.

