Analysis: rocked by the Hulk and fans, Atlético-MG supports the start, turns the game and puts his hands on the cup | athletic-mg

The start of Atlético’s match against Fluminense, on Sunday afternoon, at Mineirão, scared the fans. Galo had a hard time getting out of the defense field and ended up taking a goal in the 13th minute. But it was just a test for the athletic heart.

After Manoel’s goal, before 15 minutes, An extra strength from Atlético came into the picture, which comes from outside the four lines: the fans. Fluminense was still celebrating the goal, when the 59,896 present at Mineirão pushed the team.

Atlético woke up, managed to grow and occupy the attacking field. The tie came after a penalty awarded after VAR review. The referee understood that the ball hit Marlon’s hand inside the area and whistled the penalty. Hulk, always he, did not waste.

1 of 3 Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza

There are 10 penalties converted from 12 hits in the season. Efficiency that also increases the player’s artillery in the season and in the Brazilian Nationals. Atlético’s second also came from the striker’s feet, from a foul, in the second half. The ball deflects into the barrier and ends up in the goal. Hulk reached 32 goals in the season, being 17 in the Brazilian Nationals.

At the end of the match, that extra strength that helped in the turnaround being outside the field could finally overflow and release a scream that had been stuck in the throat for 50 years: “It’s champion”. At the top of their lungs, fans saw for the first time the players and coaching staff celebrate for the first time.

2 of 3 Atlético-MG fans — Photo: Globo Atlético-MG fans — Photo: Globo

Mathematically, Rooster isn’t champion yet, but it’s unlikely that he doesn’t have a “title” this week. Whether Flamengo stumbled on Tuesday, or Alvinegro won on Thursday against Bahia.