Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr’s ‘extraordinary’ goal in a comeback for Real Madrid and points out what surprises him most about a Brazilian

Vinicius Jr. once again stole the show in a Real Madrid victory, and his coach Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise after the match

In the dispute for the top of the table of Laliga, O Real Madrid received the Seville at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday (28) for the 16th round. Thanks to a great goal by Vinicius Jr, the meringues won by 2-1.

After the match, coach Carlo Ancelotti praised the goal scored by the Brazilian in the final minutes, even with the proviso that his game was not the best during the rest of the game.

“He didn’t play the game we were all hoping for, but he stayed focused and the goal was extraordinary,” said the coach, who he also talked about his start to the season and what surprises him most about the Brazilian.

“What surprises me about Vinicius is the quality he has when scoring a goal. His individual quality is no surprise, I knew his quality in dribbling and heads-up play very well, his speed is very strong”, he said.

“Today he showed another quality. Today he didn’t have a chance face to face, but he was the most important player. It’s one more step to be one of the best in the world. Sometimes you can’t do what you like and want. The important thing is that he concentrates to be effective in the game”, concluded.