Andréa Beltrão steals the scene and ends up becoming the protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol; understand!

Andrea Beltrão plays one of the secondary characters of a place in the sun, but has been stealing the scene chapter after chapter. This happens even when the episode doesn’t revolve around her.

That’s what happened in the chapter on Friday (27), when Rebeca was accompanying her sister to try to calm Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in her “refuge”, located in Búzios, Rio de Janeiro.

When everyone was calmer, she said she was going for a walk at night and ended up running into Felipe (Gabriel Leone). The two starred in the most reverberated scenes of the day on Twitter.

Internet users, of course, raved about it. The same thing happened on other days of the week. In one of them, she was at home and ended up being “dragged” for a moment among her daughter’s friends.

The telenovela’s audience has even taken sides in this story. They hate the behavior of teenager Cecilia (Fernanda Marques), who is always reclusive because of her mother’s outgoing way.

These people also defend that Rebeca should betray Tulio (Daniel Dantas) with Gabriel, but regret the fact that he is cheating on his girlfriend. The girl is liked for treating Cecilia’s mother better than she does.

Andréa Beltrão stars in masturbation scene

In the same week, Rebeca also drew attention on account of a controversial scene, in which the character appeared masturbating. At the time, she was disappointed in her husband in bed.

The public was thrilled with the scene of the soap opera written by Lícia Manzo and launched comments on Twitter. The term “Andréa Beltrão masturbation” stopped the social network.

“Breaking taboos! I found this scene wonderful and necessary for the message that passes! Smart, bold and true”, exalted an Internet user.

“What a delight to turn on the TV and see the beauty Andrea being the hottest in the world”, approved another.

“I haven’t seen anyone commenting on the 9 pm telenovela for some time now, it was just a masturbation scene with Andréa Beltrão that the press is all mobilized to comment on the fact”, pointed a third.

“Delight of the scene of Andrea Beltrão’s character in the 9 pm telenovela. A fifty girl masturbating! Let all taboos fall, women, touch each other! Very!”, recommended one more.

Check out the repercussion:

Andréa Beltrão is the owner of this soap opera, right? What a rich, complex and fascinating character! And how she leads Rebeca so masterfully #UmPlaceAoSun — João Zurc (@JoaoEliasZurc) November 27, 2021

Is it already a consensus that Andrea Beltrão is the best performance on this soap opera? #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/MHKUmDleHs — Bill (@Gui20351861) November 26, 2021

Andrea Beltrão stealing the soap opera. I approve #UmPlaceAoSun — Mauricio Stycer (@mauriciostycer) November 26, 2021

#UmPlaceAoSun The best thing Andréa Beltrão did was go back to the soap operas, she’s taking the plot for herself pic.twitter.com/wtZfLZQTpb — Luan (@luanziie) November 26, 2021

a block just with Andrea Beltrão??? I’m not complaining, the more the better. #UmPlaceAoSun — silas (@oxentesilas) November 25, 2021

In #UmPlaceAoSun, Andrea Beltrão’s character appears masturbating and is talked about on social media. Check out! (🎥 Twitter) pic.twitter.com/UTmlZLQRux — RD1 – 13 Years: All about TV and the Famous (@rd1oficial) November 25, 2021

About Andréa Beltrão’s masturbation scene in a place in the sun: I didn’t think it was too much.

It is necessary to stop this bucolic idea that women do not like sex. The problem is (and always will be) the timing for this in the couple, which is the theme of the scene itself… — Isaac Bayma♊🇧🇷 (@Isaacbayma) November 25, 2021

Of course I prefer a place in the sun. Who’s the nut who’d trade andrea belt-and-ball banging siririca for a series of believers? https://t.co/VbdPFHyYRU — noly djalma brides employee (@daisyskywlkr) November 25, 2021

The telenovela “Um Lugar ao Sol” is wonderful as a whole, but Andréa Beltrão’s performance is breathtaking! What an actress, comrades, what an actress!#UmPlaceAoSun #AndreaBeltrao — Matheus Merino (@coisademerino) November 25, 2021

a place in the sun gives me the siririca of andrea beltrão im: perio https://t.co/uykHAYTHYl – Mary. 🍷 (@cabellomello_) November 25, 2021

Anyone who doesn’t like this core of perverted Andrea Beltrão in the daughter’s friend’s new boyfriend doesn’t know how to enjoy life #UmPlaceAoSun — Ciro do Brasil Que Deu Certo (@cirohamen) November 24, 2021

Breaking taboos! I found this scene wonderful and needed by the message that passes! Smart, bold and true. Andrea Beltrao rocked!#UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/xtyH5gGXDu — LADA (@l_ladas) November 25, 2021