Andréa Beltrão steals the scene and ends up becoming the protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol; understand!

by

Andrea Beltrão
Andréa Beltrão steals the show and takes the lead in Um Lugar ao Sol (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

Andrea Beltrão plays one of the secondary characters of a place in the sun, but has been stealing the scene chapter after chapter. This happens even when the episode doesn’t revolve around her.

That’s what happened in the chapter on Friday (27), when Rebeca was accompanying her sister to try to calm Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in her “refuge”, located in Búzios, Rio de Janeiro.

When everyone was calmer, she said she was going for a walk at night and ended up running into Felipe (Gabriel Leone). The two starred in the most reverberated scenes of the day on Twitter.

Internet users, of course, raved about it. The same thing happened on other days of the week. In one of them, she was at home and ended up being “dragged” for a moment among her daughter’s friends.

The telenovela’s audience has even taken sides in this story. They hate the behavior of teenager Cecilia (Fernanda Marques), who is always reclusive because of her mother’s outgoing way.

These people also defend that Rebeca should betray Tulio (Daniel Dantas) with Gabriel, but regret the fact that he is cheating on his girlfriend. The girl is liked for treating Cecilia’s mother better than she does.

Andréa Beltrão stars in masturbation scene

In the same week, Rebeca also drew attention on account of a controversial scene, in which the character appeared masturbating. At the time, she was disappointed in her husband in bed.

The public was thrilled with the scene of the soap opera written by Lícia Manzo and launched comments on Twitter. The term “Andréa Beltrão masturbation” stopped the social network.

“Breaking taboos! I found this scene wonderful and necessary for the message that passes! Smart, bold and true”, exalted an Internet user.

“What a delight to turn on the TV and see the beauty Andrea being the hottest in the world”, approved another.

“I haven’t seen anyone commenting on the 9 pm telenovela for some time now, it was just a masturbation scene with Andréa Beltrão that the press is all mobilized to comment on the fact”, pointed a third.

“Delight of the scene of Andrea Beltrão’s character in the 9 pm telenovela. A fifty girl masturbating! Let all taboos fall, women, touch each other! Very!”, recommended one more.

Check out the repercussion:

Lucas Medeiros

Lucas Medeiros he has a degree in Social Communication and writes about the daily life of TV.