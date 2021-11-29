Andressa Suita puts mansion up for sale for R$ 13 million

Andressa suite decided to enter the real estate market, but as a seller. According to columnist Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, the model decided to put up for sale the millionaire property in which she lived in Goiânia with Gustavo lime. She continued to live there when the marriage broke up in 2020.

Full of luxuries, each has four suites, an office, hot tub, sauna, swimming pool and a garden spread over more than a thousand square meters of land and almost 600 square meters of construction.

In relation to the price, this follows the level of luxury of the property. To acquire the mansion, it is necessary to spend R$ 13 million.

It is worth remembering that the couple seems to have reconciled after a troubled and controversial separation. They are parents of Gabriel and Samuel.

See+: Andressa Suita star fashion campaign

XO, SLOTH!

On your social networks, Andressa Suita he always shares several moments of his routine with his more than 15 million followers.

Last Thursday, November 11th, the model showed that she is people like us and had to go training with a hangover, as she enjoyed a party the day before.

“What’s it like to train with a hangover, huh? Nobody deserves… Rainy day,” she said on her Instagram Stories. In the images, Andressa appears wearing a purple look, which further highlighted her good shape.

MAIN NEWS:

No kiss, kiss, Xuxa and Marlene Mattos meet again after 19 years

Virginia loses lawsuit and will have to indemnify Rezende in R$ 2 million

Will Smith causes by imitating Arnold Schwarzenegger on TV. Watch!

Liam Payne sings at a fan party in Goiânia

Ben Affleck’s brother takes on romance with much younger actress