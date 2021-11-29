Andressa Suita puts R$ 13 million mansion up for sale. See photos

After reporting that Andressa Suita was selling the house in which she once lived with Gusttavo Lima and her children, the column LeoDias acquired exclusive photos of the R$ 13 million residence.

Located at Residencial Alphaville, in Goiânia (GO), the Andressa mansion has four suites filled with closets and an office, a master suite with high ceilings, a whirlpool and a private balcony with a flower box.

Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 million Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 millionMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 million Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 millionMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita is selling the house where she lived with Gusstavo Lima Andressa Suita is selling the house where she lived with Gusstavo LimaMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 million Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 millionMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 million Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 millionMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 million Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 millionMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 million Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 millionMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita sells property for R$13 million Andressa Suita puts R$ 13 million mansion up for sale. Marcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita is selling the house where she lived with Gusstavo Lima Andressa Suita is selling the house where she lived with Gusstavo LimaMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis Andressa Suita is selling the house where she lived with Gusstavo Lima Andressa Suita is selling the house where she lived with Gusstavo LimaMarcelo Azeredo Imóveis 0

The social area was designed for those who like to receive visitors. It has an extensive landscaped garden, swimming pool with small beach, waterfall and sauna. There are 1,166m² of land and 590m² of construction, being sold for R$ 13 million. So, will you take it?