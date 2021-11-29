Andressa Urach studies and receives praise from her husband

Thiago Lopes, husband of Andressa Urach, shared a photo of the former model studying yesterday and praised her.

“I’m proud of my love studying for the exam at the Faculty of Aesthetics and Cosmetology. Well disciplined and dedicated. The illusory artistic world is left behind. Graduated and boss. Just go!”, wrote Thiago.

Andressa Urach started a degree in Aesthetics and Cosmetology at the beginning of the month.

In October, Andressa and Thiago went through a crisis in their marriage. The ex-model gave a long breath during her participation in “A Tarde É Sua” (RedeTV!). There, she opened her heart about the end of the marriage and said that her then ex-husband intended to commit her to a psychiatric clinic against her will.

The two were married in December. Urach spent eight days in a psychiatric clinic after having a Borderline Disorder attack. In “A Tarde é Sua”, she stated that her husband would not let her take medication for the disorder.

After announcing that he was separating, Urach announced the return of “Imola”, the name he used when prostituting himself.

The couple’s reconciliation came a day after the manager removed Andressa Urach from a concert hall with the help of the police.