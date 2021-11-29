Anitta and Sasha’s ex-boyfriend stay after singer’s party | celebrities

Instagram Anitta and Bruno Montaleone

What an Arrascaeta that swims! Anitta’s newest crush is Bruno Montaleone, heartthrob of “Secret Truths 2” and ex-boyfriend of Sasha Meneghel. The two ended the night from Saturday to Sunday together, after meeting at the party that the singer promoted in São Conrado, in the South Zone of Rio, to promote a beer brand.

The actor was one of the guest celebrities and has already attracted the interest not only of Anitta, but also of Nicole Bahls, who was impressed with the actor’s beauty, especially when he unbuttoned his shirt and showed off his six pack at the party.

Anitta, who already had her eye on and had already flirted with Montalone on the web, wasted no time. Upon arriving at the scene, the interpreter of the model and prostitute Matheus came face to face with the singer, who threw all the charm for him by appearing in front of the camera while Bruno recorded a video for stories. He, of course, returned the looks. “Out of nowhere, a babe like that”, wrote the handsome man in the caption of the post, promoting it on his Instagram.

Anitta even flirted with one of the waiters at the party, but it was in Montaleone’s arms that she ended the night. The two later met at the singer’s house, in Barra, where other friends of Poderosa’s also went. As one of her successes says: she doesn’t “waste time…”.