Anitta poses with Bruno Montaleone at a party and fans speculate about affair

by

A photo of Anitta with actor Bruno Montaleone, from “Secret Truths 2”, made the singer’s fans talk. The two were together at the party held at the singer’s house in Rio de Janeiro last night.

The artist posted the photo in which he appears “grabbed” with the artist on his Instagram profile. “Cat,” said Anitta in the post’s comments.

Fans speculated about the “climate” between the two in the same publication. “Larissa does not forgive and is absolutely right”, joked one of the followers on the social network. “Can you already say that I ship?” asked another.

Juliette Freire (“BBB 21” champion), Nicole Bahls, MC Rebecca, Pocah and MC Kevin’s widow, Deolane Bezerra, were also at the celebration held after Anitta performed at the Libertadores final in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Bruno Montaleone’s career

Bruno joined the cast of “Secret Truths 2” to replace the model João Gana. He plays the character Matheus, a country boy who starts working as a model at the agency.

The actor is also known for his relationship with Sasha Meneghel. The two remained together between December 2017 and June 2019. Xuxa Meneghel’s daughter was studying in the United States and kept the relationship at a distance.

Recently, Bruno Montaleone led a controversy when he left the cast of the soap opera “Além da Ilusão”, the next attraction at 6 pm on TV Globo. The artist, who works with the same manager as Camila Queiroz, officially announced that he chose to leave production.

