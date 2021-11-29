Annoyed with ‘persecution’, Renato Gaúcho indicates a way out; Flamengo evaluates dismissal

As expected, after the defeat in the Libertadores final, the situation of Renato Gaúcho in charge of Flamengo took on the contours of the end of marriage. The technician focused the exit, which had already been maturing since the threats to his daughter, Carol Portaluppi, on social networks.

Marcos Braz does not bank Renato Gaúcho:“May Flamengo end the Brazilian Championship with dignity”

Annoyed with the persecution given the short time to effectively work, he left the position available in Uruguay again with the vice-championship for Palmeiras. The board of directors of Flamengo, which was already dealing with charges for the change of command, this time will interrupt the work.





Renato Gaúcho makes the “V” for victory in his car after training at Botafogo Photo: Arquivo O Globo / Agência O Globo – 05/12/1992 Striker Renato Portaluppi passes for Santa Cruz defender, in a match valid for the 1987 Union Cup. Score: Flamengo 3 X 1 Santa Cruz Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 11/22/1987 Renato Gaúcho arrives smiling for Flamengo training Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 07/28/87 Renato Gaúcho during Flamengo training in 1988 Photo: Otávio Magalhães / Agência O Globo – 03/03/1988 Renato Gaúcho celebrates with goalkeeper Welerson the state title he won over Flamengo with the legendary belly goal Photo: Archive / Agência O Globo – 06/25/1995 Renato Gaúcho delivers Fluminense shirt to presenter Xuxa Photo: Arquivo O Globo / Agência O Globo – 23/09/1996 Renato Gaúcho dominates the ball during the 1997 Brasileirão match Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 09/20/1997 Renato Gaúcho led Bangu in 1999 Photo: Pércio Campos / Agência O Globo – 03/03/1999 Renato Gaúcho poses with the ball before Madureira’s training Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 01/26/2001 Renato Gaúcho talks with player Beto during Flu training Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 09/09/2002 Renato Gaúcho on Ipanema beach Photo: Guilherme Pinto / Agência O Globo – 03/17/2003 Romário talks with Renato during Vasco training Photo: Fernando Maia / Agência O Globo – 03/14/2006 Renato Gaúcho guides Edmundo, Leandro Amaral and Eduardo Luiz during Vasco training, in São Januário Photo: Ivo Gonzalez / Agência O Globo – 26/09/2008 Fluminense training in Laranjeiras under the command of coach Renato Gaúcho Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo – 06/01/2007 Renato Gaúcho had Valdir Espinosa as a technical assistant at Fluminense Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo – 08/04/2009 Renato Gaúcho on vacation in Rio in 2017 Photo: Marluci Martins / Agência O Globo Renato Gaúcho played the 4×4 Footvolley Mundialito, in 2013, held in Copacabana Photo: Publicity Renato Gaúcho played the 4×4 Footvolley Mundialito, in 2013, held in Copacabana Photo: Arquivo O Globo – 03/08/2013 Renato Gaúcho visits Grêmio Arena after being announced as the team’s coach for the 2013 season Photo: LUCAS UEBEL / Agência O Globo – 07/25/2013 Renato Gaúcho’s first title as Grêmio coach was the Copa do Brasil won over Atlético-MG, in 2016. The tricolor sold the Minas Gerais team for 4 x 2 in the accumulated score. The final game, at the opponent’s home, ended in a draw 1-1 Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA Renato Gaúcho is erected by his team after winning the 2017 Libertadores. He was subsequently world runner-up and champion of the Recopa Photo: EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP Renato carries the 2018 Recopa trophy, won on penalties: 5 x 4, after a 1 x 1 accumulated score over Argentina’s Independiente Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA With a 6-0 rout over Avenida, Renato Gaúcho won the Recopa Gaúcha in 2019 Photo: Max Peixoto / DiaEsportivo The first tri state title came out in 2018, after winning the Recopa Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA Renato raises the Gaucho Cup in 2019 Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA With a medal on his chest and next to the trophy, former coach Renato Gaúcho commemorates his third-time championship, won in 2020 Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA

The directors arrived from Montevideo and the soccer vice-president Marcos Braz put on warm cloths, but in the Centenário locker room, the atmosphere among employees was that the coach had already fallen. And among the board, the decision on non-permanence was already a consensus that did not even need to be verbalized literally.

– If Flamengo had won today, people would have asked me if I was going to renew my contract for next year. I’m already vaccinated for this in Brazil. Tomorrow everyone will criticize. In Brazil, only those who win are good – said a dejected Renato at the press conference.

good relationship and disbelief

Despite the good relationship with the players, disbelief in the future of Renato Gaúcho’s work among the cast hit hard. The technical committee and the board provided support as far as they could. Now, the parties will discuss whether there will be an agreement or if Renato will be fired.

‘Predestined’: Photo by Deyverson with Eurico Miranda, at Vasco, goes viral

All of this must be set by this Monday. Renato is not comfortable to lead the team against Ceará at Maracanã due to the latest insults from the fans in the Brazilian games he lost.

The technician’s stay at Flamengo in 2022 was not subject to any kind of automatic contract renewal agreement, valid until the end of December. There is no trigger in case President Rodolfo Landim is re-elected. The hammer for the exit will be hit at any time by the agent.