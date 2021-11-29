Annoyed with ‘persecution’, Renato Gaúcho indicates a way out; Flamengo evaluates dismissal

As expected, after the defeat in the Libertadores final, the situation of Renato Gaúcho in charge of Flamengo took on the contours of the end of marriage. The technician focused the exit, which had already been maturing since the threats to his daughter, Carol Portaluppi, on social networks.
Annoyed with the persecution given the short time to effectively work, he left the position available in Uruguay again with the vice-championship for Palmeiras. The board of directors of Flamengo, which was already dealing with charges for the change of command, this time will interrupt the work.
The directors arrived from Montevideo and the soccer vice-president Marcos Braz put on warm cloths, but in the Centenário locker room, the atmosphere among employees was that the coach had already fallen. And among the board, the decision on non-permanence was already a consensus that did not even need to be verbalized literally.
– If Flamengo had won today, people would have asked me if I was going to renew my contract for next year. I’m already vaccinated for this in Brazil. Tomorrow everyone will criticize. In Brazil, only those who win are good – said a dejected Renato at the press conference.
good relationship and disbelief
Despite the good relationship with the players, disbelief in the future of Renato Gaúcho’s work among the cast hit hard. The technical committee and the board provided support as far as they could. Now, the parties will discuss whether there will be an agreement or if Renato will be fired.
All of this must be set by this Monday. Renato is not comfortable to lead the team against Ceará at Maracanã due to the latest insults from the fans in the Brazilian games he lost.
The technician’s stay at Flamengo in 2022 was not subject to any kind of automatic contract renewal agreement, valid until the end of December. There is no trigger in case President Rodolfo Landim is re-elected. The hammer for the exit will be hit at any time by the agent.