Anvisa confirms covid in Brazilian coming from South Africa

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported this Sunday, 28, that it identified a positive case of covid-19 in a Brazilian passenger traveling through South Africa and who arrived at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos, this Saturday, 27th. There is still no confirmation that the case is from Ômicron variant.

The health network will also carry out genetic sequencing to identify the virus. The procedure should be completed this Monday, 29. The passenger, who was on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, is in isolation and had already been vaccinated.







Passengers at the departure terminal at Lisbon Airport in Portugal Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

In a statement, Anvisa informed that it inspects and requires the traveler to present a negative PCR test for covid-19 carried out within a maximum of 72 hours before the international flight (at the origin of the flight). The passenger arrived in Brazil with a negative test, asymptomatic. However, after his arrival, Anvisa was informed at 9:12 pm this Saturday about the positive result of a new RT-PCR test, carried out by a laboratory at the airport.

The agency notified the National, State and Municipal Health Surveillance Strategic Information Center (CIEVS) at 1:07 am today. The epidemiological surveillance of the city of Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, was also called in to monitor the case.

After identification and testing with a positive result for covid, the passenger was placed in isolation and is already in residential quarantine. The state and municipal health agencies started to monitor the case. The Ministry of Health follows the case.

Upon recommendation by the agency, flights to Brazil that originate or pass through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe are prohibited.

The agency also recommended, this Saturday, that Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia be included in the list of countries subject to restrictions.

According to the current Ordinance, the Brazilian traveler coming or passing through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe, in the last fourteen days before boarding, to enter Brazilian territory, it must remain in quarantine for fourteen days in the city of its final destination.