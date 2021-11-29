Anvisa identifies a case of Covid-19 in a Brazilian who came from South Africa

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported this Sunday (28) that it has identified a positive case of Covid-19 in a Brazilian passenger traveling through South Africa, who disembarked in Guarulhos (SP), on Saturday (27). According to Anvisa, there is no confirmation if the case is the Ômicron variant. The patient, who is already in isolation, was vaccinated against Covid-19.

Anvisa’s determinations require the traveler to present a negative molecular diagnostic test (RT PCR) for Covid-19, performed at most 72 hours before the international flight (at the origin of the flight). According to Anvisa, the passenger arrived in Brazil with a negative test and no symptoms.

After the passenger’s arrival, Anvisa was informed at 9:12 pm on Saturday about the positive result of a new RT PCR test, carried out by the laboratory located at the Guarulhos airport.

Anvisa notified the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) national, state and municipal, at 1:07 am this Sunday. The Epidemiological Surveillance of the City of Guarulhos was also called to follow up on the case.

“After identification and testing with a positive result for Covid-19, the patient was placed in isolation and is already in residential quarantine. The state and municipal health agencies start to monitor the case. The Ministry of Health monitors the case”, says the note from Anvisa.

Anvisa recommended to the Brazilian government, at first, the prohibition of flights to Brazil that originate or pass through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia, Republic of Zimbabwe.

This Saturday, the agency added four other African countries to the list: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

This Saturday, Brazil banned flights to the country that originate from or pass through the six countries initially recommended by Anvisa.