Anvisa identifies a case of Covid-19 in a Brazilian who came from South Africa

by

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported this Sunday (28) that it has identified a positive case of Covid-19 in a Brazilian passenger traveling through South Africa, who disembarked in Guarulhos (SP), on Saturday (27). According to Anvisa, there is no confirmation if the case is the Ômicron variant. The patient, who is already in isolation, was vaccinated against Covid-19.

Anvisa’s determinations require the traveler to present a negative molecular diagnostic test (RT PCR) for Covid-19, performed at most 72 hours before the international flight (at the origin of the flight). According to Anvisa, the passenger arrived in Brazil with a negative test and no symptoms.

After the passenger’s arrival, Anvisa was informed at 9:12 pm on Saturday about the positive result of a new RT PCR test, carried out by the laboratory located at the Guarulhos airport.

Anvisa notified the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) national, state and municipal, at 1:07 am this Sunday. The Epidemiological Surveillance of the City of Guarulhos was also called to follow up on the case.

“After identification and testing with a positive result for Covid-19, the patient was placed in isolation and is already in residential quarantine. The state and municipal health agencies start to monitor the case. The Ministry of Health monitors the case”, says the note from Anvisa.

Anvisa recommended to the Brazilian government, at first, the prohibition of flights to Brazil that originate or pass through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia, Republic of Zimbabwe.

This Saturday, the agency added four other African countries to the list: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

This Saturday, Brazil banned flights to the country that originate from or pass through the six countries initially recommended by Anvisa.

  • 1 in 16

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • two in 16

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 3 in 16

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 4 in 16

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • 5 in 16

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • 8 in 16

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • 10 in 16

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 11 in 16

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 13 in 16

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 16 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha