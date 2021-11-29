Application driver attacked in BH: ‘I want justice’; VIDEO | Minas Gerais

A 44-year-old app driver said she was assaulted late on Sunday (28) while working. The case took place on Rua Jundiaí, in the Concordia district, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte.
The conductor, Janaína Gomes, said that received a call for a trip that would have a stop. Three passengers were already in the car and asked to receive one more.
Nonetheless, the driver denied the request and explained that it is not allowed to travel with four passengers in the vehicle.. One of Covid-19’s preventive sanitary measures advises that the front seat of transport vehicles per application be free so that safe distance is respected.
During the stop, the mother of one of the passengers was irritated with the fact that the driver did not allow another person in the vehicle and attacked her with a slap on the face, starting the confusion.
“I only have this way of working and they still work with people like that,” said Janaína.
Driver says she was attacked while working in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
According to the record of the Military Police (PM), other people who were in a nearby bar witnessed what happened and grabbed the driver by the neck. A friend of the victim arrived at the scene and protected her from further aggression.
The passenger’s mother told the police that the driver was upset and that she took a bottle and a broom handle to attack her. He also said that the conductor injured herself when she lost her balance and fell to the ground.
According to the PM, a man was arrested.