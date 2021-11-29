Application driver refuses to take 4 female passengers and is attacked in BH – Gerais

Aggressors can be fined for aggression and threat (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View) An application driver was attacked by at least five people in the early hours of this Monday (29/11), in Bairro Padre Eustquio, Regio Noroeste de Belo Horizonte. She, 40, refused to take four female passengers in the vehicle, a fact that revolted the customers.

The race started in Bairro Concrdia, Northeast Region of Belo Horizonte, when two female passengers boarded. During the race, according to the driver, they asked her to look for another woman in Bairro Padre Eustquio.

Arriving at the location, the driver came across two other passengers and refused to take four people, claiming that this is a recommendation from the app itself that a trip should have a maximum of three people. At this point, the customers revolted and attacked the driver.

A series of physical attacks began, including the use of a broomstick and the help of a man, known to the passengers, who was at the scene and tried to hang the driver. Another application driver arrived at the scene and tried to defend his professional colleague as best he could. With the confusion established, the Military Police arrived at the scene and ended the episode, recorded in the police report. All people were arrested and taken to the Central de Flagrantes I (Ceflan I) of the Civil Police, in Bairro Floresta, East Region of Belo Horizonte.

The driver, victim in this case, was assisted before giving her statement due to a cut on her face. Aggressors can be fined for threat and aggression.