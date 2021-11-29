Application driver refuses to take 4 female passengers and is attacked in BH – Gerais

An application driver was attacked by at least five people in the early hours of this Monday (29/11), in Bairro Padre Eustquio, Regio Noroeste de Belo Horizonte. She, 40, refused to take four female passengers in the vehicle, a fact that revolted the customers.
Arriving at the location, the driver came across two other passengers and refused to take four people, claiming that this is a recommendation from the app itself that a trip should have a maximum of three people. At this point, the customers revolted and attacked the driver.
With the confusion established, the Military Police arrived at the scene and ended the episode, recorded in the police report. All people were arrested and taken to the Central de Flagrantes I (Ceflan I) of the Civil Police, in Bairro Floresta, East Region of Belo Horizonte.
The driver, victim in this case, was assisted before giving her statement due to a cut on her face. Aggressors can be fined for threat and aggression.