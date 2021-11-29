Arab survey, European market and the will of Palmeiras: understand Abel Ferreira’s situation

Abel Ferreira in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras. (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Minutes after winning his second Libertadores as coach of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira gave a press conference and, moved, spoke about his physical and mental state, much demanded by the insane sequence of Brazilian football. He left his future open:

– I have to make a very big reflection. The club has already demonstrated its will. I am grateful to Maurício and Leila. But I can’t play in game, rest and game. It’s inhumane. If they want to grow, we need to give up the return trip. This is all in God’s timing. I will choose what is best for Palmeiras – he said

The fact is that, even though fatigue is the number one obstacle for Abel, at this moment, the coach already has a good amount of surveys and offers. The main one comes from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, as reported by the Saudi press at the end of last week. The club has already signed Abel with a two-and-a-half-year contract for 20 million euros (R$ 127 million), something with R$ 5 million reais per month.

Despite the completely unrealistic values, Abel will hardly change Brazilian football for a different scenario that is not a large team in Europe. This is what the exhaustion of the coach believes, who says he feels a great taste for Palmeiras in Abel and understands that his career will only evolve if he leads a team in the top leagues in the world.

Abel has already turned down other offers during his time at Palmeiras, and there were several. The fatigue still reminds that demand should grow visibly at the end of the Brazilian season, but it sounds more pleasant for the coach to start a possible European project in the interseason, which takes place in the middle of the year. The Portuguese must take into account the dispute of the Club World Cup before making his decision.

Missing his family is a major factor, after all Abel lives alone in the city of São Paulo. Even with the visits of his wife and daughters, the coach is very attached to the three and misses the daily interaction. Palmeiras must offer him the proper structure so that they can live in Brazil, should he opt for a renewal or fulfillment of the current relationship, which expires in December 2022.

