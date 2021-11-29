Are there differences between the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp?

Did you know there are differences between WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for iOS? The most important functions are usually present in both systems, and now also in the desktop app, which is increasingly independent of the cell phone, but not every feature is taken to both systems. As a result, the experience with each device can be quite different.

Recently, the WABetaInfo website highlighted the unique features for each operating system and, surprisingly, they go well beyond the visual. Check out what features are available on just one platform:

Resource iOS Android Check the preview of conversations without being told on Yes Not Keep media (images, videos and GIFs) on mobile even when they are “deleted for all” by the sender Yes Yes* Can blur images by editing tools Yes Not Save media manually Yes No (but it depends) Listen to audio through notifications without showing the sender that the content was listened to Yes Not Check the number of unread chats within other chats Yes Not Download images from web addresses Yes Not cut videos Yes Not Send uncompressed photos as a document Not Yes Select all chats on main screen Not Yes

For some of the tools, you can deduce the reasons that justify the exclusivity: the preview of chats and audios without the “blue tick”, for example, may be characteristics inherited from iOS, while downloading images without compression tend to be result of the greater freedom to download files on Android.

The look of the messenger is also very different in each of the mobile versions (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Other features, however, aren’t exclusive for such obvious reasons: why can you only blur images and crop videos from WhatsApp for iOS? Is this also an operating system limitation or something that the messenger simply didn’t bring to Google’s system?

WhatsApp Desktop will soon join the list

Even though it’s quietly evolving and “running after the loss”, WhatsApp Desktop could soon join this list of unique features. Currently, the desktop application is still quite dependent on the mobile version, but connecting to multiple devices increasingly distances it from the mobile counterpart.

WhatsApp sticker maker is exclusive to desktop and web versions — maybe forever (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

One of the current differences is the native sticker maker/editor released last week. The feature allows users to send any image that is on the computer as a sticker, enriching the expressions catalog without the need for an alternative application like what happens on cell phones.

There is no forecast for the launch of the feature in the smartphone app, but the tool may be exclusive to the PC due to technical limitations, as it should happen with the download of images without compression on Android.

Source: WABetaInfo