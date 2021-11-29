Arrascaeta enjoys party at Anitta’s house | Column Fabia Oliveira

Anitta has already clearly demonstrated her interest in Arrascaeta. On social media, the singer asked if he was single. After that, the two started to follow each other on Instagram… Well then. Last Sunday (28), the Flamengo player was at a party at Anitta’s house, in Rio de Janeiro.

The ace’s click in the powerhouse was made by gamer Bruno Goes, who was also at the party. “Yes, it will,” says the image’s caption. If it happens, the new couple already has the blessing of the red and black fans. On Saturday (27), in Montevideo, after the players warmed up on the lawn, the stage for the singer’s presentation began to be set up and Flamengo fans took the opportunity to play with the singer singing a song alluding to Arrascaeta.

In the midst of the treleléê between Anitta and Arrascaeta, Camila Bastiani, former star, posted some photos on her Instagram profile and ended up drawing attention. The two have been together since 2013 and the separation took place in September this year, when the girl returned to her parents’ house in Uruguay. We’ve already picked up the popcorn to check out the scenes in the next chapters.