Arrascaeta’s ex-affair speaks about flirting with Anitta

The former participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV), Vitória Bellato, who, until then, had an affair with the player Arrascaeta, spoke today, on social networks, about the ace’s going to the party at the mansion from Anitta, with whom he would have exchanged flirtations.

“Guys, you don’t need to mark me at all. I already know how much of a clown I am,” said the influencer on video.

However, this morning, Vitória regretted what she said: “People, yes, to be embarrassed on Monday. Moved,” she declared.

She then commented on the publication of the Gossip do Dia profile on the subject:

“Wow, people, drunk and emotional… I’ve already erased the stories,” she said.

Understand

The 28-year-old singer Anitta received in her mansion, in Rio de Janeiro, the 27-year-old Flamengo player, Giorgian de Arrascaeta. The singer performed in the final of the Libertadores last Saturday, which consecrated Palmeiras as three-time champion. Before that, Anitta questioned on social media who the ace was:

“And this player in the photo, who is he, guys? Is he single?”

Arrascaeta has been single since the end of his relationship with model Camila Bastini, who is also from Uruguay. After the star’s speech, both began to follow each other on Instagram, and yesterday, the athlete appeared in clicks at the artist’s house, alongside gamer Bruno Goes, who mysteriously captioned: “Yes, it’s going to catch!”.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

There were also other famous people there, such as Isis Valverde, Bruno Montaleone, Rafael Uccmann, MC Rebecca, among others.