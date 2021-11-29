At Hora do Faro, Gui Araujo is caught in the jump by a lie detector · TV News

Eliminated from A Fazenda 13 this week, Gui Araujo was caught in the jump by the lie detector at Hora do Faro this Sunday (28). “He’s balanced, he doesn’t break down, but a good part of what he says doesn’t correspond to the truth”, evaluated the polygraph operator. During Record’s Sunday, the blogger answered questions about his behavior on the reality show.

A technician for the device that detects lies, Jorge Maria evaluated: “I’ve been monitoring it since the beginning of the program. He’s a person with emotional intelligence”, he analyzed, while making the reservation that the participant lies a lot.

Upon hearing that he was a proven liar, Anitta’s ex-boyfriend tried to defend himself. “Surely this is a very complicated moment because of the speech, the moment, because I have now left the game. So, if you ask me about my family, my grandmother, my dog ​​will definitely have uncertainty about what I’m going to say because I I don’t know anything,” argued the guest.

Later on, the polygraph was once again activated for the hearing of Léo Dias, columnist for Metrópoles, with Gui Araujo. The journalist questioned the former pawn about his dubious interpretations of the reality’s speeches and events.

“Do you think this compulsive lying of yours is part of your behavior or not, is it just a parallel interpretation?” asked the entertainment expert.

“I totally believe that it’s a parallel interpretation, man. I, at no point in my life, have I had this type of problem. And I’ve been through several things in my life that didn’t require so much approval”, defended the ex- Anitta’s boyfriend. He even admitted that he can add to information, but he would not be able to invent it.

Asked if he had hooked up with Jade Picon when the influencer was still dating João Guilherme, Araujo denied it. He said the blonde was single and the public didn’t know.

The expert confronted the answer and said, “The boyfriend didn’t know.” Thus, the detector proved Jade’s betrayal, but Bill tried to get away. “Then it’s not my fault,” he added.

Rodrigo Faro was impressed with the machine’s report and asked if the participant had lied only in the love answer, and discovered that the former pawn had also uttered untruths before.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#60 – TV News Awards: Realities Best of the Year!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos