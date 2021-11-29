At L!, Marlon talks about his return to Fluminense, 200 games in his career and future: ‘Ready for bigger challenges’

On his second pass through the Fluminense, marlon won the left-back and the approval of the fans in a few rounds. To THROW!, the player recalled the seasons he previously played with the tricolor shirt, in the fight against relegation, and said that he found the club reorganized on his return to Brazil. He also revealed his desire to keep the space he acquired in this final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals.

– When I arrived, in 2017, we still had a good year. We did a regular Brazilian and went to the semifinals of the Sudamericana. 2018 and 2019 were very heavy years, we fought repeatedly against the relegation zone, with very dramatic year-ends. Afterwards, I had the opportunity to go abroad and perform two good seasons, and come back to a different Fluminense. The club is financially restructured, with renowned players, and a squad that is able to compete always to reach the G6, G4 of the Brazilian Nationals. I was even happier for having the opportunity and following up, and being part of this project, I always wanted to consolidate myself at the club and play. I always appreciate that you have to think week by week, I’m playing now but I’ve been out, so it’s worth valuing every minute to keep playing.

In his first contact with Flu, the lateral had few opportunities to be in the field. For the young man, this was one of the main factors for a performance below expectations for him and for the fans.

– Here at Fluminense, for not having the regularity I expected, not only for technical decisions, but also for personal ones. Many times I had the opportunity to play and I didn’t perform well. Because I didn’t have the regularity, I didn’t have the expected physical performance, and also the confidence. The professional player needs this security. When you hit a game streak, you find an ideal pace and you can go on playing.

In 2019, Fluminense got Marlon’s loan to Portuguese Good view, and then to the Trabzonspor, from Turkey. The period in Europe was essential for the 30 shirt to gain the confidence he needed, and improve his playing style to return to competing in Brazilian football.

– In Europe, I played 80 games in two years, I was rarely replaced and I was always showing up very well. I drastically changed my way of playing and gained experience, this minute was very important for my professional growth, and also as a man. I was very happy to return to Brazil more seasoned, to play at a very demanding level, which is the Brazilian Championship. I am very happy to be able to perform a better football every week and always seek to be growing.

Marlon has 11 games for the 2021 Brazilian Nationals (LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC)

After returning to Fluminense, the player went through a period of adaptation, and was listed for the first time in the duel against América-MG. In response to the fans’ requests, Marcão called on the young man in the match against Cuiabá, at the end of the first round. Since then, marlon gave an assist and created two great chances. However, he doesn’t see the title for granted and wants to make the most of the opportunity.

– I’m very happy to return to Fluminense and be participating in the club’s growth, fighting for great things with the team and asserting myself in the position. Every day we have to be presenting the best football to stay on the team, but we know that only Fred’s chair captivates [tem], and many times he has also been out. As I said, I’m more mature but I’m also using one of my great features, which is the set piece and the cross. This weekend, if I go out playing, I’ll reach 200 career games. It’s a very important brand, even though I’m a young player… Not so young anymore, because the boys there are 18, 19 years old and I’m already 24. I feel a little old [risos], but I’m very happy – he told.

Known for their union, Fluminense’s squad stands out for the rapport between the players and the coaching staff. The athlete revealed that he has already joked with his teammates about scoring goals with the set pieces he collects, but emphasizes that he is eager to puff up the net as if it were the first time.

– […] I even play with David Braz, Nino and Luccas Claro, that they have to consecrate me. I’ve already crossed four or five balls and no one has headed the goal, but this is the way to go. We’re getting to know each other too, on my return I’m taking the opportunity to meet the players, because there are a lot of different people. Are few [os jogadores] from my first pass that are here. I’m happy because I’ve been able to demonstrate my offensive and defensive qualities, especially in the back, where I’ve improved a lot. There’s also a set piece, and I’m looking forward to scoring my first goal on this comeback, [quero] to score a free kick, something I train a lot. But I’m happy to be giving assists and contributing to the victories – said the player.

About to complete 200 games in his career, Marlon still sees the boy from Cascavel, Paraná, who dreamed of playing football. The player also took the opportunity to project the duel that materializes the individual milestone, against Atlético-MG, this Sunday. Despite the opponent’s dispute for the title, he highlights that Fluminense also has its goals and potential to guarantee the three points at Mineirão.

– When you’re a child and aspire to be a professional player, it’s just a dream you hope to come true. Today I’m a professional athlete, I play for a big club, and I’m seen everywhere. Achieving such a mark, in such an important game for Fluminense and Atlético-MG as well, is the realization of a dream. It’s going to be a really cool match. People are talking about celebrating the Galo title, but they know that Fluminense is going to seek victory because we need these important points in the final stretch. The opponent is tough but they know that Fluminense is a tough match too.

Finally, Marlon said he has expectations of continuing in the Flu plans next season. In addition to a restructured environment, the full-back highlighted that the club has been growing in competitions and has the capacity to take bigger flights next year, disputing the Libertadores.

– During my return, I could see that many things have changed for the better at the club, including the team’s performance. Big players are looking forward to playing here. This year, we beat Palmeiras and Flamengo, Libertadores finalists, and other big rivals as well, such as Internacional. This is proof that the club is ready for bigger challenges, at a higher level of competition. I do hope to be part of the club’s plans next year, playing a Libertadores, and fighting to win this competition. Fluminense has total conditions to perform a great 2022.