At the age of 22, Hedlley Gustavo, a victim of Crohn’s disease, dies from Rondônia – Portal Rondon

Gustavo Carniel Mann, 22, from Rondônia, died this Monday (29), a victim of Crohn’s disease.

Hedlley Gustavo’s family and friends sought blood donors for the Rondonense throughout the month of November. A chain of good was organized by the Associação Sangue Bom, of the Lions Club and several people collaborated with the donations in order to help Hedlley to overcome the illness, but unfortunately it was not successful.

Crohn’s disease is a serious inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, predominantly affecting the lower part of the small intestine and large intestine. This is a chronic disease, which doctors do not yet know the cause of and it has no cure. The medications that exist only reduce inflammation and control symptoms.

People with Crohn’s disease are more likely to develop colorectal cancer, which is what happened to the Rondonense Hedlley.

Hedlley was admitted to Ceonc – Cascavel Oncology Center for at least 90 days. But his fight against the disease began at age 16.

“You were strong, brave and faced All this with a smile on your face… You saved everyone from fears and worries… You showed me that life was made to live […] Keep being light”, a friend posted saying goodbye to Hedlley on social media.

Hedlley’s body will be watched from 2 pm at the Mortuary Chapel of Funeraria Santa Catarina. Tomorrow (30), there will be a religious celebration from 9:30 am and then the burial in the Municipal Cemetery of Marechal Cândido Rondon.

After reading this exciting post by Cristiane, the editorial staff of Portal Rondon got in touch with her, who told her about Hedlley’s concern about getting more blood donors so they could replenish the one that was donated to him to the bank, benefiting other people. “It was a request he made to me… He asked me to help his family to get other donors through the Association”.

Associação Sangue Bom is a volunteer work and is supported by the Marechal Cândido Rondon Lions Club. If you want to donate blood in December, get in touch and schedule your donation.