At Unimed-Rio, 68% of teleconsultation patients are men

Every three people who use the call center feature Unimed-Rio, two are men. The survey, based on consultations carried out by the operator, which operates in the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and Duque de Caxias, shows that the resource is an efficient tool to increase access, including with the male public, who demonstrate resistance to care in health.

“For men who traditionally visit doctors less, telemedicine it represented an opportunity to look more at health. Thus, they managed to get closer to basic care, which should be positively reflected in a change in posture and culture in the medium or long term”, says Denise Durão, Vice President and Medical Director of Unimed-Rio.

For the doctor, taking advantage of the motto of the November Blue campaign, which puts the spotlight on men’s health, encouraging adherence to telemedicine can help prevent health issues that previously appeared due to lack of medical supervision. According to data from the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (embrace), about 90% of cases reported by patients are resolved in telemedicine consultations.

At Unimed-Rio, more than 300,000 teleconsultations have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, when the resource was authorized on an emergency basis. More than 71% of customers have already confirmed authorization to receive teleservice, and the satisfaction rate among those who have already used the resource is 92.6%. “The tool is easy, practical and just a click away from the specialist doctor. This made it possible for everyone to take better care of themselves, even at the most severe moment of the pandemic”, says Denise.

Launched in May 2020, Unimed-Rio’s telemedicine platform has more than 1,200 cooperative professionals from 50 specialties. The service is provided at no additional cost to the plan and can be accessed via an application, available on all operating systems, or via the website.