Atlético-GO x Bahia: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Atlético-GO and Bahia face off in a decisive game this Monday for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. The two teams are fighting relegation. The ball rolls at 19:00 (GMT), at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. O ge follows in Real Time, with exclusive videos. Click here and follow.

After the turmoil of not being able to land in Chapecó and having the game against Chapecoense postponed, Dragão returned to Goiânia last Friday and tried to make the best use of their time to prepare for today’s duel. The expectation is for a full house again.

Bahia arrives for this round packed after beating Grêmio and leaving the relegation zone. To take another leap in the table, it is necessary to beat Atlético-GO and, thus, surpass the rival in the table.

Atlético-GO – Coach: Marcelo Cabo

The red-black coach must make a change, changing the center forwards: Brian Montenegro leaves, Zé Roberto enters. Goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, substituted during the last game, has recovered from a virus.

Probable lineup: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Éder, Pedro Henrique and Arthur Henrique; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and João Paulo; André Luís, Zé Roberto and Janderson.

Who is out: Wanderson is in the medical department.

Hanging: Fernando Miguel, Igor Cariús, João Paulo, Gabriel Baralhas and Zé Roberto.

3 out of 5 Probable Atlético-GO to face Bahia — Photo: ge Likely Atlético-GO to face Bahia — Photo: ge

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

Coach Guto Ferreira has the return of Juninho Capixaba, who will have to fight for position with Rossi and Raí. Defender Luiz Otávio, with knee pain, is doubtful for the game.

Probable lineup: Danilo Fernandes, Nino, Conti, Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Mugni and Rodriguinho; Rossi (Juninho Capixaba), Raí and Gilberto.

Who is out: Jonas (injury), Luiz Otávio (knee pain); Matheus Teixeira, Isnaldo and Cirino (transition).

Hanging: Conti, Daniel, Danilo Fernandes, Guto Ferreira, Lucas Araújo, Ramírez, Rodallega and Rodriguinho.

4 out of 5 Bahia squad to face Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Bahia squad to face Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

