Atlético-MG has Brasileirão playoff changed by CBF

Credit: Pedro Souza – Disclosure – Atlético-MG

Walking briskly to end a long fast without Brasileirão’s conquests, Atlético-MG had the schedule of the duel against Bahia changed. This Sunday (28), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the modification of the clash, which was scheduled to start at 19:00 (GMT) on Thursday (2), and was brought forward to 18:00 (GMT). ), of the same day. The game will be at Arena Fonte Nova and is valid for the 32nd round of the event.

According to the report of the entity that rules Brazilian football, the change was accepted to meet the need to adjust the programming of the broadcaster that holds the broadcasting rights for the game of Galo against Tricolor de Aço.

Victorious against Grêmio in the 36th round, Bahia left the Z4 of Brasileirão, and now ranks 16th, with 40 points added. Absolute leader, Atlético-MG appears with 75 points, and is already doing the math to win the title in advance.

Before facing Galo, Bahia will take the field this Monday (29) to face Atlético-GO, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia, for the 35th round.

Atlético-MG, in turn, enters into action soon at 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, when they host Fluminense, in a duel of the 36th round.

