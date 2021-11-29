Atlético-MG leaves Flamengo behind also off the field and breaks the Brasileirão box office record

The match between Atlético-MG and Fluminense was the first in the history of Brasileirão in running points to surpass the mark of BRL 7 million at the box office

the victory of Atlético-MG over the Fluminense this Sunday (28), at Mineirão, left the team one step away from being Brazilian champion and, in addition, placed the Rooster at the top of another table.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

As raised by journalist Rodolfo Rodrigues, the ticket revenue from the match was the highest in the history of the Brazilian Championship in the era of running points, that is, since 2003. With 59,896 fans in the stands, Galo won BRL 7,145.226.00.

The number surpasses the match between saints and Flamengo in day May 25, 2013, for the first round of that edition, which raised BRL 6,948,710.00. The game was the last ‘test’ at Mané Garrincha Stadium before the Confederations Cup and also marked the farewell to Neymar do Peixe before the ace goes to the Barcelona.

Even with Alvinegro Praiano’s command, most of the fans were red and black. That’s because Santos sold the field command in the match, which was taken to the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Flamengo also participated in the other two highest incomes in Brasileirão, both in 2019. The third biggest was at Maracanã, when Rubro-Negro thrashed the Ceará by 4 to 1 in November 27th, right after conquering the Libertadores Conmebol and before traveling to the Club World Cup. The collection was from BRL 5,377,084.00.

Diego Costa celebrates victory with Atlético-MG fans Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

The fourth highest income in the Brazilian Championship in running points was at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, against the Vasco da Gama. Also in 2019, the eventual champion Flamengo thrashed his rival 4-1 in a match that won BRL 5,285,443.00 on tickets.

In the match that set the record for income in the Brasileirão in running points, Atlético lost to Fluminense, but featured two goals from Hulk to win 2-1 and get very close to being Brazilian champion for the first time in 50 years.