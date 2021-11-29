Atltico-MG X Fluminense – Supersports

49

1 time End of the first stage at the Mineiro stadium.

47

1 time Referee indicates one more and we go to 49.

46

1 time AMAZING! Jair scores with Diego Costa, goes right in front of the goal and kicks the ball straight out!

45

1 time Go up the plate with three minutes of addition.

44

1 time For lack of Andr, yellow for Keno.

43

1 time Rooster sends himself to the attack field and takes aim.

42

1 time Top scorer Hulk scored his 16th goal in the competition.

41

1 time Mariano gets up, Keno nods in style and the ball comes out taking paint off the pole!

40

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Athletico-PR.

38

1 time Samuel Xavier leaves his arm in Keno and receives the yellow card.

37

1 time ATLTICO-MG GOOOOOLLLLL!!! Hulk striker hits the penalty in the corner, takes off the goalkeeper and draws the score!

37

1 time ATLTICO-MG GOOOOOLLLLL!!!

36

1 time Arbitration confirms penalty after looking at the video!

35

1 time PNALTI FOR THE ROOSTER! Marlon tries to take it out and goes with his hand on the ball inside the area!

34

1 time Hulk faces the triple mark on the right and ends up losing the play.

33

1 time Atltico-MG had a high ball in the area and the defense took off anyway with David Braz.

32

1 time Atleticano Allan kicks the ball after a foul and another yellow one comes out.

31

1 time Ball possession: Atltico-MG 50%x50% Fluminense.

30

1 time From Jair with Allan, who plays with Zaracho; Rooster tries to enter the opposing defense.

28

1 time Marlon’s corner in the area; Arana goes up and goes from forehead to cut.

27

1 time Hulk and Fred get together and the weather heats up on the field!

26

1 time Caio Paulista arrives late and misses Mariano.

25

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Athletico-PR.

24

1 time Game resumed in Mineiro!

23

1 time Game stopped for medical assistance to Fluminense’s shirt number nine.

22

1 time Nathan Silva runs over Fred and the yellow card comes out.

21

1 time Keno complains about Luiz Henrique pushing into the area.

20

1 time ALMOST THE TIE! Hulk hits the beak of the area and goalkeeper Marcos Felipe palms the danger!

19

1 time EVERSON! Fred tries it from far away and the goalkeeper of Rooster will get it!

18

1 time Keno escapes from the left, reaches the end line and comes out with the ball and all.

17

1 time Twisted up the sound and push the Atltico to the field of attack.

16

1 time Defender’s second goal of the season.

15

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Athletico-PR.

14

1 time Goal confirmed and Flu jumps ahead away from home!

13

1 time FLUMINSE’S GOOOOOLLLLL!!! Marlon takes a free kick and throws poison in the area, defender Manoel dodges his head and puts the Rio team ahead!

13

1 time FLUMINSE’S GOOOOOLLLLL!!!

12

1 time Attacker is left feeling a lot of pain.

11

1 time Hardest lack of Arana in Luiz Henrique, who is left feeling.

10

1 time UUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! After a good plot of the attack, Diego Costa turns the marker and kicks the ball out!

9

1 time Arana advances to the left and fails to raise for Diego Costa or Hulk.

8

1 time Zaracho tries with Hulk in front and misses the pass to his partner.

7

1 time Atltico Mineiro does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.

6

1 time From Allan to Zaracho, who misses the pass to Mariano.

5

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Athletico-PR.

4

1 time Fred commits a foul attack on Alonso’s defender.

3

1 time The Rio team exchanges passes and the fan boos.

two

1 time Fluminense dreams of a vacancy in the next Libertadores.

1

1 time In the first move of the match, Andr ventured from outside the area and goalkeeper Everson grabbed the ball.

0

1 time VALID! Ball rolling to Atltico-MG x Fluminense for the 36th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

0

1 time Teams on the field and the match will start in Minas!

0

1 time Rooster fans slowly arriving at the stadium.

0

1 time The Paraguayan Junior Alonso is close to entering the history of national football once and for all. The Atltico defender could become the fifth foreigner to be captain of a Brazilian champion team.

0

1 time All ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll in Mineiro.

0

1 time Flu: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Manoel, David Braz and Marlon; Andr, Yago Felipe and Wellington; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

0

1 time The Rooster comes with Everson, Mariano, Alonso, Nathan and Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Diego Costa and Hulk.

0

1 time Officially cast teams!

0

1 time WHISTLE! Marielson Alves Silva (BA) will be the referee.

0

1 time Right now we have about 27 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

0

1 time According to the UFMG Mathematics Department, the Atltico now has about a 99% chance of being national champion.

0

1 time The title can be won without Rooster entering the field. If they beat Fluminense today, Atltico will open 11 points over Flamengo. To avoid the anticipated title of the Minas Gerais team, Rubro-Negro would be forced to beat Cear, Tera, at Maracan.

0

1 time The title can be won by Atltico in the match rescheduled against Bahia, on December 2, in Salvador. For that, Galo needs to defeat Fluminense today and then the Bahia team.

0

1 time Embezzlement in Flu: Nino, Gabriel Teixeira and John Kennedy.

0

1 time Injured, defender Rver embezzles the home team.

0

1 time MORE OF HULK! In 63 games played in the season, the striker has 30 goals and 12 assists, totaling 42 direct participations in goals for the team alvinegra.

0

1 time In the 2-2 draw against Palmeiras last Tuesday, Hulk reached an important mark. Striker reached 15 goals in the tournament, the same number as Darius, Dad Maravilha, in the victorious campaign of 1971.

0

1 time ARTILLERY! Striker Hulk is Atltico’s big name this season. With 30 goals in 2021, the player scored the net in the Brazilian Championship 15 times and leads the list. If he finishes the competition ahead of the competitors in the item, he will be the eighth scorer of the Rooster in the tournament.

0

1 time At home, Galo tries to get closer to the BR-21 title.