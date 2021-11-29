Avaí gets the last spot in the G-4; see teams that went up

Credit: Disclosure – Avaí

The last round of Serie B 2021 had great emotions. This is because Avaí, CRB, CSA and Guarani entered the field with the same objective: to gain access to the national elite. In advantage, the team from Santa Catarina was surprised by Sampaio Corrêa, who opened the scoring, but an epic comeback in Ressacada, with goals from Valdívia and Renato, ensured access.

RACE ACCESS! @avaifc wins and grants access to the last round of competition! is the lion in @brasileirao next season! Incredible! pic.twitter.com/dUZXhIHYSL — Brasileirão Série B (@BrasileiraoB) November 28, 2021

Based on the results, Avaí joined Botafogo, Coritiba and Goiás. Thus, of the clubs that fell in Serie A in 2020, only Vasco did not get an immediate return. In a melancholy way, Cruzmaltino ended its participation in the championship with another defeat, this time to Londrina, who saved themselves from relegation.

See below how the B Series G-4 looked.

Botafogo – 70 points Goiás – 65 points Coritiba – 64 points Avaí – 64 points

Check out the results of the 38th round of Series B below.

Avaí 2×1 Sampaio Corrêa

Botafogo 2×2 Guarani

CSA 4×0 Brazil-RS

Goiás 2×2 Brusque

Londrina 3×0 Vasco

Worker-PR 2×1 CRB

Remo 0x0 Trust

Vitória 0x1 Vila Nova

READ TOO

Pipe stays? The forward’s future will be discussed shortly

Castan cites blame for Vasco’s failure and points out changes for 2022

STJD applies heavy punishment to Cruzeiro player Vitor Leque

Enderson Moreira is three-time champion of Serie B; see the list of technical champions of the running points

Neymar sprains an ankle in a PSG game, comes out crying and worries; see the bid

Palmeiras achieves a historic feat that only Boca Juniors achieved in Libertadores in the century

Flamengo fans elect ideal coach to replace Renato Gaúcho: “Obligation to send proposal”

Leila Pereira makes bold promise after tri-championship in Libertadores

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table