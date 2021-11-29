Avaí is series A. It was tense, it was like the great achievements of the team

Avaí didn’t have a good game against the “excited” Sampaio Corrêa in the Ressacada. The turning point was emotion, overcoming and the ability to believe in the pursuit of results. Avaí is Series A.

It was a tense and painful game during the Ressacada. In front of almost 16 thousand people, Avaí struggled to win the victory in front of “excited” Sampaio Corrêa, who abused the wax and the anti-game. In the first stage with Marcos Serrato very poorly and the defender Alemão lost on the field, Avaí started being defeated by a score of 1 x 0: Ciel scored the goal of Maranhenses. In the second stage, with Serrato leaving and Valdívia entering, Avaí threw itself into the attack. In the pressure and after the entries of Jonathan, in Vinícius Leite’s place, Romulo in Lourenço’s place, Felipe Saraiva in João Lucas’ place and Renato in Edilson’s place, came the turn for the delirium of the fans who invaded the pitch to celebrate with the players and the coaching staff. In the 35th minute, Valdívia scored with a penalty after the VAR ordered a repetition of the effort that Edilson wasted. Soon after, at 43 minutes, Renato headed in and made his star shine with Avaí’s shirt – it’s his third accession at Leão da Ilha. After the referee’s final whistle, there was a lot of celebration, relief and delirium in the Hangover. Avaí, with a lot of suffering, and with a campaign of resilience, will be the representative of Santa Catarina football in the Brazilian series A.