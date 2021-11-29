Avaí turns in the final minutes and is the last ‘classified’ for the 2022 Brasileirão; see who goes up and down in Series B

With three accesses already guaranteed, CSA was the last to climb to the 2022 first division of Brasileirão

is finished the Serie B of 2021. This Sunday (28), the last games of the last round were played and the places for 2022 were filled for access and descent.

Last week, the Botafogo he had already secured the title and entered the field only for the party with his fans. Against Guarani, who still aspired to a combination of results to go up, tie 2 to 2.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The great definition would be for the last team to win the spot for Serie A, together with Goias and Coritiba. Depending only on you, the Hawaii received the Sampaio Correa and, with a comeback goal in stoppage time, they won 2-1 and guaranteed access.

the duo from Alagoas CSA and CRB, who still had chances of access, will stay at least another year in the second division. While Azulão thrashed, doing their part, Alvirrubro was defeated in a match against Operário.

At the bottom of the table, three teams were fighting for a spot in Serie B. 18th place, the Victory received the new village, but tied without goals and did not escape the takedown, joining the Confidence and Brazil of Pelotas.

Renato celebrates Avaí’s goal Eduardo Valente/iShoot/Gazeta Press

Depending only on you, the rowing was in the goalless draw and was eventually relegated due to the 3-0 victory of the Londoner over the Vasco da Gama.