Avaí wins and rises; victory and rowing are fall

Avaí heroically won the last available spot in Serie A 2022 by beating Sampaio Corrêa this afternoon, in the last round of Serie B. from the Northeast and North of Brazil were relegated to Serie C.

Avaí, Guarani and rivals from Alagoas, CRB and CSA arrived in the last round, guaranteeing access to the first division, while Botafogo, which was the champion, Coritiba and Goiás were already guaranteed in the elite of Brazilian football.

In the fight to escape relegation, Londrina beat Vasco, who no longer had any ambitions in the championship, by 3-0 and escaped from Serie C, while Vitória lost 1-0 to Vila Nova at home and Remo drew in 0 to 0 with the already demoted Trust.

Avaí entered the round depending only on a home win against Sampaio Corrêa to move up, but the result was achieved with a lot of suffocation. The team from Santa Catarina came out losing and only managed to come back in the last few minutes, after a wrong penalty was hit again and Watson, from Sampaio Corrêa, was sent off.

By the end of the round, the place was being conquered by CSA, who thrashed the already relegated Brasil de Pelotas by 4-0. The other teams that had a chance of classification stumbled: CRB lost to Operário 2-1 and Guarani stayed in the 2 to 2 with Botafogo.