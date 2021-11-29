Avaí x Sampaio Corrêa – Live – Brazilian Série B

by

Goal! Avaí 2, Sampaio Corrêa 1. Renato (Avaí) header from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Valdivia with a cross after a corner.












GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!Goal! Avaí 2, Sampaio Corrêa 1. Renato (Avaí) header from the center of the area after a corner.












Substitution Avaí, enters the field Saraiva replacing João Lucas.