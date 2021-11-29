Azul leaves Latam, Alliar shareholders accept Tanure’s proposal and more news

(Rodrigo Soldon/Flickr)

The corporate news this Monday (29th) brings the airline industry in the spotlight, with Latam Airlines presenting its bankruptcy plan in the US and denying the offer to buy Azul AZUL4).

Alliar’s controllers (AALR3) accepted the acquisition proposal made by MAM Asset Management, manager of businessman Nelson Tanure.

Furthermore, Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) would be signing an agreement on the sale of the Abreu e Lima refinery (RNEST), according to press reports – which was denied by the state-owned company.

While Yduqs (YDUQ3) informed the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.469 per share.

Check out the highlights:

can

Latam presented late Friday night its bankruptcy reorganization plan, which includes injecting US$8.19 billion (R$45.9 billion) into the group through a combination of new capital, convertible bonds and debt.

The proposal will be evaluated by the US Courts, where the recovery process is taking place, on January 27th. After that, the company will have an exclusivity period to negotiate the approval of the plan with creditors.

In an interview, the president of the Latam group, Roberto Alvo, stated that the company even received an expression of interest in the purchase of Azul in the midst of its judicial recovery process.

However, according to Albus, the offer was considered “incomplete” and “insufficient”. “We discarded Azul’s ideas. It was not possible to act on this proposal. Its content is confidential”, he stated.

Azul had been holding backstage conversations with creditors around an alternative plan, which would give it control of Latam. Azul’s proposal can gain strength, therefore, only if Latam’s is rejected by creditors.

In a relevant fact to update its proposal, Azul stated that the value presented by Latam in the plan is higher than it believes to be reasonable, especially considering the continuous uncertainties in the sector, especially in the international long distance markets.

“As a result, Azul will continue to focus on its unique competitive advantages provided by its unique network and flexible fleet,” he wrote.

repercussion

Strong support from creditors for approval of Latam’s restructuring plan may rule out the merger with Azul, assesses Bradesco BBI.

Last Friday (26), Latam Airlines Group presented its restructuring plan that could allow the company to exit bankruptcy by March 2022, with a solid balance sheet, gross debt of US$ 7.26 billion (formerly convertible debt) and a liquidity position of $2.67 billion.

The bank maintains a neutral recommendation for Latam shares, and a target price of US$1.20, compared to the quotation on Friday (26) of US$1.22.

Strike

In addition, workers in the air sector canceled the strike that was scheduled for this Monday (29). The National Aeronauts Union informed, in a statement, that sector employees decided, in an online vote, to accept the proposal for the renewal of the Collective Labor Convention.

Ally

Alliar’s controlling shareholders (AALR3) accepted the proposal made by MAM Asset Manegement, manager of businessman Nelson Tanure, for the acquisition of up to 62.6 million shares, for the amount of R$20.50 per share.

Alliar emphasizes that each shareholder may sell all or part of its shares. One of Tanure businessman’s funds holds 27.87% of the company’s share capital.

Petrobras

Petrobras and Cade sign an agreement on the Abreu e Lima refinery (RNEST), as reported by the newspaper The globe. The refinery needs to be sold by the end of 2022.

The state-owned company should also start selling stake in Braskem (BRKM5) in the first quarter of 2022. The operation should be carried out via a share offering.

In addition, Petrobras announced the leasing of the Camaçari Thermoelectric Power Plant to Proquigel Química. The plant’s lease will be effective until August 2030.

Petrobras denies

In clarification to the market this morning, Petrobras – regarding the news about Cade – stated that, as disclosed on 8/25/2021, interested parties declined to submit a binding proposal, “which led the company to close the sale process , and that, at this time, there is no date agreed with Cade to conclude the sale.”

Yduqs

Yduqs (YDUQ3) informed the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.4696722587 per share, corresponding to R$141.74 million.

Payment will be made on December 7th to shareholders holding shares on the base date of April 28th.

Tim

On November 26, 2021, Telecom Italia, controller of Tim (TIMS3), announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and general manager Luigi Gubitosi.

Pietro Labriola, CEO of Tim Brasil, was simultaneously appointed CEO of Telecom Italia.

Infracommerce

Infracommerce Cxas ([ativo=INFC3]) concluded, on November 26, 2021, the acquisition of the entire share capital of Synapcom, with the consequent conversion of Synapcom into a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The transaction, which included the acquisition by Infracommerce of 1,869,187 shares issued by Synapcom, simultaneously with the incorporation, by Infracommerce, of 934,592 shares issued by Synapcom, with the corresponding issue of 25,268,472 new common shares, by Infracommerce fully subscribed by Synapcom shareholders.

2W Energy

2W Energia signed a contract with Vestas to supply wind turbines for the Kairós Wind Wind Farm, located in the municipalities of Icapuí (CE) and Tibau (RN).

The complex has an estimated investment of R$ 1.4 billion and foresees the creation of approximately 4 thousand jobs.

smartfit

Smartfit (SMFT3) called a general meeting to deliberate on the incorporation of SmartExp next Tuesday (30).

CCR

CCR (CCRO3) registered a 9.7% increase in traffic between November 19 and 25, 2021. The performance was driven by the increase in commercial flow (14.6%).

Year-to-date, total traffic increased by 14.6%. Passenger traffic rose 15.6% and commercial increased 13.9%.

To live

Viver’s Board of Directors approved the company’s capital increase to the amount of R$2.449 billion.

According to the note, this is equivalent to 142,902,713 Viver common shares.

heart

Copasa’s Board of Directors (CSMG3) recommended, for the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the filing of a lawsuit against the Regulatory Agency for Water Supply and Sanitary Sewage Services of the State of Minas Gerais – ARSAE-MG.

The vote on the matter is scheduled for December 17th.

