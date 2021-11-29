Azul presented a proposal of BRL 28 billion to buy the LATAM Group – AEROFLAP

Azul presented this Monday (11/29) its proposal for the “business combination” with LATAM Airlines Group.

As disclosed by LATAM in a public document filed on November 26, 2021, Azul clarified in a note that it confidentially submitted on November 11, 2021, together with some creditors of LATAM, a non-binding proposal regarding a business combination with LATAM

Azul’s Proposal to buy LATAM includes prospecting for approximately US﹩5 billion equity financing guaranteed by some members of LATAM’s ad hoc group of lenders, comprised of various financial institutions.

According to the Proposal, the participation in the combined company would be shared between the current shareholders of Azul, the creditors of LATAM who would receive compensation in shares, and the participants of Novo Capital.

In addition, Azul and Latam Ad Hoc Creditors agreed that the governance of the combined company would be comprised of an independent group of directors, ensuring alignment between the interests of the combined company’s shareholders.

LATAM chose another path, using its own capital increase to provide guarantees to investors, in addition to strengthening its cash through the issuance of Senior Notes, and other types of credit lines. In total, the LATAM Group expects an injection of US$ 8.19 billion to the group, to clear debts and leave the Chapter 11 regime.

Azul says it believes that the proposal would provide significant growth in the air network, with expansion in the number of destinations and greater convenience, products and services, benefiting both Azul and LATAM customers.

These benefits would generate synergies estimated at more than US﹩4 billion in incremental market value above LATAM’s independent plan, according to Azul, which further complements: This would provide greater value creation for Azul’s shareholders and greater recovery for all creditors of LATAM, abiding by the rules of the US Chapter 11 process.

According to Azul, the autonomous plan presented by LATAM is, by definition, incapable of generating synergies from this business combination. In addition, at this time, the company’s value in the plan presented by LATAM is higher than Azul believes to be reasonable, especially given the continuing uncertainties in the sector, especially in the international long distance markets.

As a result, Azul says it will continue to focus on its unique competitive advantages provided by its unique network and flexible fleet, complemented by the high growth potential of businesses such as Azul Cargo, Azul Viagens and TudoAzul, and evaluating future partnership and consolidation opportunities .