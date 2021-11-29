Bahia registers 516 new cases of Covid-19 and 5 more deaths caused by the disease

Of the 1,258,872 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,228,521 are already considered recovered, 3,069 are active

Bahia recorded in the last 24 hours 516 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths caused by the disease. The epidemiological bulletin released by the State Health Department (Sesab), this Saturday (27), accounted for even more 552 recovered.

Of the 1,258,872 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,228,521 are already considered recovered, 3,069 are active and 27,282 have confirmed deaths. According to Sesab, the data may still undergo changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,625,493 discarded cases and 254,612 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday.

In Bahia, 52,528 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.

Vaccination

Until Sunday (21), when the last update took place with the 417 municipalities in Bahia, 10,952,306 people had been vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose. This data represents 86.02% of the population aged 12 and over, estimated at 12,732,254.

According to Sesab, due to an update in the system for sending vaccination data, not all municipalities uploaded information relating to the vaccinated public. In this way, the numbers presented in the vacinometer correspond only to those totaled by some municipalities, giving the impression of a drop in vaccination coverage.

Another change that occurred in the consolidation of information is that the Janssen vaccine, which was previously considered a single dose, is now accounted for as a two-dose vaccine.