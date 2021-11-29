Banco Inter starts releasing Inter Week Black cards

Banco Inter customers who struggled to try to get the Black card during Inter Week are finally being rewarded. After all, in recent days the bank has started to release Black cards to those who managed to fulfill the tasks of InterWeek to win the card upgrade. Learn more in the text below.

First, it is worth remembering that Inter Week is an event that Banco Inter promotes every year. Among other actions, Inter Week allows bank customers to upgrade their card more easily. Therefore, this is a good opportunity for customers to get the long-awaited Black card.

This year, Inter Week took place between the 25th and 29th of October. To earn the Black card, the customer had to earn at least 19 points (out of a total of 20 points) for completing a series of tasks. Among these tasks were, for example, having or contracting a private pension plan and making various types of investments.

Despite the errors in the counting of points, Banco Inter corrected the score a few days after the end of the event and now the Black cards are being released. Check out the testimony of Saulo Fialho, a member of the Seu Credito Digital channel, who received his Black Card from Banco Inter on November 25th.

In addition, on Youtube it is possible to find several reports of customers who have already received the Black Card from Banco Inter that they won at Inter Week. Check out some reports below:

Image: Inter Bank website.