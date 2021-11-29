Because of Christian, Ravi loses his job

Definitely Christian (Cauã Reymond) is running out of line and doesn’t stop “going stupid” in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. The once calm and centered young man now proves capable of hurting even the person he loves and cherishes the most: Ravi (Juan Paiva). Without limits, he does everything to maintain his farce and, about to be unmasked by Tulio (Daniel Dantas) the poor twin will force his best friend and break into Ruth’s house (Pathy Jesus).

Barbara’s husband (Alinne Morais) asks his brother to act as a hacker to get evidence of the thefts of Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão). But Ravi takes the plunge in this embarrassment and ends up being fired.

From the sequel that will be shown in Lícia Manzo’s plot from December 6th, Christian will have a new conflict every week. He will manage to escape Barbara’s fury and be reinstated by Santiago (José de Abreu) in the next chapters. But Túlio, willing to get his rival out of his way, goes to meet the former boss of his father-in-law’s protege. So Ruth’s lover discovers that Renato (Cauã Reymond) has a twin brother.

Astute and full of bad intentions, Rebeca’s husband decides to travel to Goiás to closely check all the stories of the orphan raised in a shelter. That way he will be able to unravel Christian’s farce.

Túlio obtains footage from security cameras in Renato’s building on the night the two brothers had their only tragic encounter.

Christian sees Tulio talking to Anchieta (actor’s name was not disclosed), his boss at the time he was a valet, and in this way, he is sure that his enemy is investigating his story. That’s where Ravi comes in…

CHRISTIAN’S COUNTERATTACK

Christian forces the driver to get a copy of Ruth’s house key. In the property, the boy finds photos of the lovers and evidence of the embezzlement the two made from the Redentor supermarket chain, owned by Santiago.

With the evidence against the faker in hand, Túlio will go to meet him and leave him in shock by calling him Christian. The former valet, in turn, will threaten to reveal all of his misdeeds to Santiago.

Firm in his purpose, Túlio – who already “throwed on the fan” that he had a child out of wedlock – will blackmail him and keep the fake Renato in his hands. He will demand that Christian obey him, fire Ravi and still face up to the financial irregularities he committed in running the supermarket chain.

With nothing to do, with no chance of facing the enemy, Christian gives up on Ravi and tells his best friend that he will leave him behind.

