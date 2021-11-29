Bernoulli discloses unofficial feedback for the second day of the Enem 2021 competitions; check it out – Foreground

The Bernoulli System teachers answered the questions on the second day of Enem, which took place this Sunday (28). The 45 questions from Mathematics and 45 from Natural Sciences were evaluated by the professionals, who created an unofficial template for each of the exam notebooks.

Enem is applied in four notebooks, distinguished by colors: yellow, blue, gray and pink. They all contain the same questions, arranged in different orders.

For the institution’s pre-university entrance exam coordinator, Breno Pires, the 2021 math test did not have significant changes compared to previous years, both in the content charged and in the difficulty.

In the Natural Sciences test, Pires says that the physics questions were considered a little easier compared to previous years, while the level of difficulty of the biology questions increased.

The coordinator highlighted a specific question in the test that required the participant to be able to relate different subjects. “It is a question of electrochemistry that involves the transformation of an electrochemical circuit with two Daniell batteries in series into a circuit the way we draw it in physics. (The resolution) depends on the student’s interpretation and understanding of both electrochemistry and electrical circuits in physics”, he comments.

Check out the unofficial feedback for the second day of the test below:

Yellow notebook

Blue notebook

gray notebook

pink notebook

