Paulo Betti Photo: AgNews

Actor Paulo Betti made a controversial statement on his Twitter account on Sunday morning (28), and was the target of much criticism on social media after comparing Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton to former goalkeeper Bruno, convicted of the death of Eliza Samudio, from 2010. In the post, Betti said that Weverton’s “praying” scene reminded him of Bruno.

– The speech of the Palmeiras goalkeeper after the game, that talk about God when he should be celebrating, that scene of him praying before the game started, reminded me of goalkeeper Bruno, who prayed at Maraca and then went to kill the girl and play for the dogs. It explains a lot Brazil – he wrote.

Paulo Betti criticized Palmeiras goalkeeper and compared him to Bruno Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

With the repercussion, the actor deleted the post, but several Twitter users insisted on sharing the content and criticizing the actor for wanting to “seal”.

– Wow, but here Paulo Betti wanted to seal it and ended up being a complete asshole. How do you make a comparison like that? – asked an internet user.

The statement cited by Betti came after the match, when goalkeeper Weverton spoke about the weight of the conquest, especially after Palmeiras lost the decisions of the Recopa Sudamericana, Supercopa and Paulistão in the season.

– It was hard, it was difficult. This I think was our fourth final this year. We didn’t win any championships, but I want to say today praise God everyone [os] who are happy, because He did great things for us – said the goalkeeper.

