Bil parades in white swimwear at “A Fazenda 13” to pay promise

Despite being on his third reality show in less than a year, Bil Araújo don’t want to leave “The Farm 13” so early. In the last field, which resulted in the elimination of Gui Araújo, the ex-BBB member promised to parade white swim trunks in case he returned from the hot seat. Well, a promise is a debt, right? And the model paid this Sunday (28).

As soon as he saw the ex-BBB approach the poolside in his swim trunks, Solange soon got excited. “Guys, wait, I’ll put the glasses on”, he joked. “Calm down, wait, I’m the director now”, she added. See the moment of the parade:

AND IT CAME THERE! Bil’s famous white swimsuit parade for the @GomesSolange 😂🤍 #TeamBil pic.twitter.com/PCpYFNQMZd — Bil Araújo 🐺 (@bilaraujjo) November 28, 2021

Solange he also took the opportunity to give some tips to his colleague in confinement. “Make it sexier, Bil,” he said. After a few more steps, the ex-BBB took a dip in the pool and Gugu’s ex-bathtub asked him to parade wet swim trunks.

Bil Araújo says he won’t win “A Fazenda 13”

As soon as Bil Araújo was confirmed in “The Farm 13“, many jokes emerged because it was the model’s third reality show in less than a year. After all, he also went through the “BBB21” and “On the edge“. However, the boy entered the production of record motivated to play and win. But, apparently, optimism has passed and now he believes he won’t win the show..

Now that the “The Farm 13” is entering its home straight, the pawns have been reflecting on everything that happened throughout the game. This Saturday afternoon (20), mileide vented with bil about his desire to win the reality show, mainly because of everything he experienced throughout the season.

“Oh, Brazil, explain something to me. After all that I’ve been through, I’m not going to take home a million and a half, am I?” said the ex-wife of wesley naughty. But, unlike the friend, bil showed that he is no longer so optimistic. “I won’t take it, I’m sure I won’t take it”, he blurted out.

