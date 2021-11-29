Binance Smart Chain Network will be upgraded, know what to do

This Monday (29), the largest brokerage in the world announced that the Binance Smart Chain network to undergo an update next Tuesday (30).

This update will be through a hard fork, called Bruno, and will take the network version to 1.1.15.

“The Binance Smart Chain is expected to undergo a scheduled hard fork upgrade at the height of the 13,082,000 block. Current block generation speed predicts this to occur around November 30 at 8:00 UTC.”

Considering the announced time, this event should start in Brazil at dawn, between 4 and 5 am, probably. So, it is important to understand what might happen and prepare for this event.

What is the Bruno update of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network?

The Binance Smart Chain network has become one of the biggest competitors of Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, among others, in terms of smart contracts and decentralized applications.

With millions of daily users, the network started to process many transactions, which ended up overloading the current structure. Thus, there are some bugs in the BSC that delay the synchronization of nodes.

“This unexpected growth has tested the limits of the network and we recognize that there are challenges in fully synchronizing nodes.”

According to an explanation from Binance, the Bruno update comes to improve these problems, ensuring synchronization with nodes up to 60% faster.

Other bugs found may be fixed with the update which hopes to ensure greater decentralization of the BSC network.

What to do during the hark fork? Will new tokens be created?

During a hard fork process, it is possible that new tokens are created when there is no network consensus. One of the biggest examples is Bitcoin Cash (BCH), created in 2017 by disagreements in the Bitcoin community.

However, in the case of updating the BSC, no tokens will be created. However, during the update it is important not to use the network to carry out transactions., as it may become unstable.

Thus, the Binance brokerage firm announced this Monday that it will suspend all withdrawals and deposits through the BSC network during the application of the new hard fork Bruno. This is a measure to protect users’ resources from any problem and is quite common in cases of network updates.

As Binance Smart Chain also operates with decentralized brokers, it is important that the users themselves stop trading until the network is stable. It is unclear how long Binance will have to keep deposits and withdrawals suspended as these updates can take time.