Bitcoin Whale warns of baseless cryptocurrencies

A Bitcoin whale known to the market has warned that people are investing in unsubstantiated altcoins. Remember that the Bitcoin registers an increase of about 90% in 2021 against the Dollar, despite recent declines, and continues to prove to be a good store of value in the medium to long term.

But the Bitcoin is not an investment it is a currency, that is, just buying BTC units does not give its holders the possibility of earning interest.

Its earnings are then compared when analyzing it against other currencies, such as the Dollar and Real, for example, which had a horrible performance in recent months compared to the digital currency and their own devaluation, with inflation registering tremendous highs.

In search of earning more Bitcoin, many traders are looking to buy alternative currencies on the market, which are supposed to out-value the main cryptocurrency. This siren song, however, is already an old acquaintance in the market.

Bitcoin Whale warns of altcoin purchases

In 2017, Bitcoin experienced one of its biggest bull moves in the market, hitting $20,000 for the first time. At the time, cryptocurrency attracted worldwide attention and won its first futures contracts on traditional exchanges.

As Bitcoin experienced an intense appreciation, a parallel market of alternative cryptocurrencies, altcoins, which claimed to be better than BTC, emerged. For this, many said that being a currency was not enough, as the most important thing was the “blockchain”, with ICOs creating thousands of new currencies daily.

Specialists emerged on the market and even charged people who were interested in joining their ICO analysis groups. When the market crashed in 2018 and only recovered in 2019, many blockchain-focused cryptocurrencies died and disappeared from the market.

Experts lost their jobs and had to insure altcoins at -90% value in many cases. Bitcoin, however, continued to exist and became even stronger.

In 2021, once again the main currency sees a parallel market grow around it, filled with words like DeFi, NFTs, Play-to-Earn Games, Metaverse, among other new developments that appear every day. The “high analysts” again returned to their posts and more emerged, with private groups multiplying throughout the world community.

While the picture is promising and is indeed attracting new people to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, a Bitcoin whale is on the alert with the emergence of so many altcoins onto the market, many of them unfounded.

“The motto of 2017 was: “Blockchain, not Bitcoin!”. The motto of 2021 is: “Any shit, the more shit the better, not Bitcoin!” Do you think it has no consequences? But there is.”

JOE007’s public speaking may sound strange to many who are speculating in the market, especially at a time of high for the main cryptocurrency. But history serves as a reminder that when interest in Bitcoin drops, altcoins are the ones that drop the most.

It is not yet clear when and if this downward movement will occur, but it is important that speculators are aware of the cyclical movements of Bitcoin.