Black Friday 2021: e-commerce billing was BRL 5.4 billion | Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 had total sales of BRL 5.419 billion, growth of 5.8% in sales compared to last year, according to a survey carried out by Neotrust based on the total number of purchases made via e-commerce, captured since from 0:00 on Thursday (25) until 23:59 on Friday (26).

The 2021 edition of Black Friday ended the 48 hours monitored with a volume of 7.6 million orders, 0.5% below that registered on Thursday and Friday of 2020. The average national purchase ticket was R$ $711.38 – 6.4% higher than 2020.

According to projections by ClearSale, an anti-fraud company, the value of frauds avoided until 11pm on Friday was R$ 66.3 million.

Revenues from e-commerce on Friday alone were just over R$ 4 billion, 4.5% above 2020 revenues.

“This billing was below what we were projecting. It had a performance below that of Thursday, which grew 10%. In number of orders, on Friday, we had 5.2 million orders. This represents 2.4% below what we had in 2020. The sales peak occurred between 10 am and 2 pm on Friday”, comments the head of Intelligence at Neotrust, Paulina Gonçalves Dias.

PIX usage is lower than expected

Online sales hit R$ 5 billion on Black Friday

In 2021, as in other years, the credit card remained the main form of payment.

The bank slip had a loss of share of 4 percentage points as a form of payment, while PIX and digital wallets gained space.

The PIX, however, did not have the expected performance, according to Paulina, which may be related to the Black Friday date at the end of the month, which has an impact on the consumer’s pocket for cash purchases.

Shipping cost has been reduced

The average freight price had a 12% reduction compared to last year. The share of free shipping in orders increased by 0.6 percentage points, which leads to the conclusion that the retailer paid a part of this shipping to attract consumers.

Among the best-selling categories, the highlight was the entry of household appliances into the top five in the ranking, driven by purchases of fryers and vacuum cleaners.

In the Fashion and Accessories category, the biggest discount was given to the women’s footwear segment, and the smallest was to men’s fashion.

In the Beauty and Perfumery category, the biggest discount was on body items and the smallest on barbershop items.

Product categories with the highest number of orders

Fashion and accessories Beauty and Perfumery Telephony small kitchen appliances Home appliances

Product categories with higher sales

Telephony Home appliances Electronics Computing Furniture

E-commerce performance by age group

26 and 35 years old – 35%

36 to 50 years old – 34%

Up to 25 years old – 17%

Over 51 years old – 14%

Participation of e-commerce in the 5 regions of the country